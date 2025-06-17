Benue Assembly Demands Release of Arrested Protesters, Condemns Ongoing Killings

The Benue State House of Assembly has called for the immediate release of 14 protesters who were arrested by the police on Sunday during a demonstration against recent killings in the state.

The protesters had gathered to raise awareness about the massacre in Yelewata, where over 100 people were reportedly killed and many others went missing.

During its plenary session on Tuesday, the House not only condemned the arrests but also urged the government to strengthen the protection of vulnerable communities across Benue State.

Earlier, Human rights activist and Federal Capital Territory Chairman of the African Action Congress (AAC), Agena Robert Ande, strongly criticized the violent crackdown on the peaceful protest in Makurdi. He described the incident as “state-sponsored brutality” and blamed Governor Hyacinth Alia for ordering the use of excessive force rather than addressing the concerns of the demonstrators.

According to Ande, the protesters were peaceful, yet they were met with armoured vehicles, helicopters, and teargas. He called the response a clear sign of the government’s disregard for human life and a failure of leadership.

In another report, residents of Agatu Local Government Area expressed anger over the continued detention of their community leaders by the Nigerian military, despite persistent attacks by suspected Fulani herdsmen.

Spokesperson for the concerned citizens of Agatu, Leonard Apia, said their leaders Mr. Abu Idakwo from Oleginaigwu and Mr. Echoda Ajene, a youth leader from Ogbangede were arrested in the middle of the night on April 28, 2025. He said the arrests were made because the leaders stood up to defend their communities.

The attacks in Agatu have caused fear and despair, with locals pleading for government intervention to stop the violence.

Public outcry over the killings has intensified, and following heavy criticism for not visiting earlier, President Bola Tinubu is now expected to visit Benue State on Wednesday.