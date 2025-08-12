spot_img
Israel to Assist Nigeria in Combating Boko Haram, ISWAP, Bandits

News
— By: Hassan Haruna

Deputy Foreign Minister, Bianca Odumegwu Ojukwu
Nigeria and Israel have renewed their commitment to work more closely in areas such as counter terrorism, intelligence sharing, security funding, and advanced training.
This was announced in a joint statement signed by Nigeria’s Deputy Foreign Minister, Bianca Odumegwu Ojukwu, and Israel’s Deputy Foreign Minister, Sharren Haskel Harpaz, after a high-level political meeting on Monday night.
The talks highlighted the strong and long-standing partnership between the two nations, focusing on global security, counter-terrorism, and boosting political and economic cooperation.
Both ministers agreed to share ideas and initiatives discussed during the meeting, expressing concern over the growing threats of insecurity and terrorism worldwide.
They stressed the need for united global action, especially in intelligence gathering, tracking terror financing, and improving security training.
They also agreed to work more closely in international forums, supporting each other on issues of national and global importance.
Beyond security, the discussions covered cooperation in technology, border management, capacity building, cultural exchange, tourism, agriculture, and consular services.
To strengthen ties, both countries will organise exchange programmes, study tours, and create a stronger framework for ongoing dialogue and cooperation.
Hassan Haruna
