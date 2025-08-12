spot_img
Menu
Search
Subscribe

Federal Poly Bauchi Shuts Down Academic Activities After Hostel Attack

EducationNews
— By: Hassan Haruna

Federal Polytechnic Bauchi Shuts Down Academic Activities After Hostel Attack
Federal Polytechnic Bauchi

The management of the Federal Polytechnic Bauchi has announced the immediate suspension of all academic activities following an attack on the male students’ hostel by unidentified individuals.

According to the institution, the attackers stole students’ belongings and injured at least two students. In response, some students gathered at the Polytechnic’s main gate to express their frustration and demand action from the management.

In a Press release obtained by The News Chronicle on Tuesday, Management officials, including all principal officers, promptly addressed the students. However, the school stated that the initially peaceful protest was hijacked by hoodlums with malicious intentions against both the students and the institution.

In light of the escalating situation, the management has ordered all students to vacate the campus within two hours. The closure will remain in effect until further notice.

Previous article
Now, Africa Should Balance Afrocentrism with Global South Alliance
Next article
Israel to Assist Nigeria in Combating Boko Haram, ISWAP, Bandits
Hassan Haruna
Hassan Haruna

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Share post:

Subscribe

Latest News

More like this
Related

Slaying and Censoring the Journalists: The Murder of Anas al-Sharif

Dr. Binoy Kampmark Dr. Binoy Kampmark -
“Assassination,” wrote George Bernard Shaw in The Shewing-Up of...

Nigerian Indigenous Oil Giants Surge in Output Despite Global Price Pressures

Ken Ibenne Ken Ibenne -
Leading native oil producers in Nigeria, Seplat Energy Plc,...

Nigeria’s Foreign Reserves Surge Past $40 Billion – Presidency

Ken Ibenne Ken Ibenne -
Nigeria's foreign exchange reserves have reached $40.159 billion as...

Ibom Air Incident: A call for the Protection of Human Dignity and Prevention of Public Shaming in the workplace

Samuel Jekeli Samuel Jekeli -
In recent days, a disturbing video surfaced online showing...

Office Address

Block 4 Plot 1368, Vintage Hill Estate Guzape, Cadastral Zone A09

Most Popular

Latest News

Slaying and Censoring the Journalists: The Murder of Anas al-Sharif

Opinions 0
“Assassination,” wrote George Bernard Shaw in The Shewing-Up of...

Nigerian Indigenous Oil Giants Surge in Output Despite Global Price Pressures

Business 0
Leading native oil producers in Nigeria, Seplat Energy Plc,...

Nigeria’s Foreign Reserves Surge Past $40 Billion – Presidency

Business 0
Nigeria's foreign exchange reserves have reached $40.159 billion as...

Subscribe

© 2025 The News Chronicle. All Rights Reserved.

Subscribe to our newsletter for latest news and updates. You can disable anytime.