Federal Poly Bauchi Shuts Down Academic Activities After Hostel Attack

The management of the Federal Polytechnic Bauchi has announced the immediate suspension of all academic activities following an attack on the male students’ hostel by unidentified individuals.

According to the institution, the attackers stole students’ belongings and injured at least two students. In response, some students gathered at the Polytechnic’s main gate to express their frustration and demand action from the management.

In a Press release obtained by The News Chronicle on Tuesday, Management officials, including all principal officers, promptly addressed the students. However, the school stated that the initially peaceful protest was hijacked by hoodlums with malicious intentions against both the students and the institution.

In light of the escalating situation, the management has ordered all students to vacate the campus within two hours. The closure will remain in effect until further notice.