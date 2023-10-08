NDLEA arrests 67 years old cocaine trafficker

Operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), have arrested a 67-year-old trafficker, Chukwuemeka Clement, at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, NAIA, Abuja for allegedly ingesting 100 wraps of cocaine.

Spokesman of the Agency, Femi Babafemi, who revealed this in a statement on Sunday, October 8, said Clement claimed he was forced into the illicit business to raise funds to marry a new wife and start life afresh after wasting 30 years of his life in Brazil, Ethiopia and Thailand.

Babafemi said Chukwuemeka was arrested on Tuesday 3rd October during the inward clearance of passengers on Ethiopian Airlines flight 951 from Addis Ababa, Ethiopia and taken for body scan, which revealed multiple pellets in his stomach.

