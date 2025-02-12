Investors Flock To The US Dollar As Bitcoin Paints The Cryptocurrency Market Pink

Bitcoin’s drop below $96,000 has prompted the cryptocurrency market to go “pink.”

Given that institutional and retail data point to declining demand, this most recent bounce is by no means insignificant.

The asset is impacted by an unstable macroeconomic climate even though it appears to be moving independently of cryptocurrency fundamentals.

Despite market concerns brought on by trade tensions between the United States and China, Bitcoin is still gaining popularity. Investment flows, attitude indices, and derivative structures all indicate increased caution.

The data indicates that institutional purchasing volumes are not very noteworthy. Between February 3 and February 7, Strategy bought $742.3 million worth of Bitcoin, while $204 million was placed in Bitcoin ETFs in the U.S. The steep drop in futures premiums from 11% in early February to 8% indicates that leveraged traders are reducing their exposure.

Yield reductions in U.S. Treasury notes indicate investors gravitate towards safe-havens. The U.S. dollar index has strengthened due to this momentum, indicating a rise in risk aversion in global markets.

Bitcoin bulls are further put at risk by the U.S. Fed’s recent signals, which also indicate a lessening desire to drop rates soon.

The data indicates that institutional purchasing volumes are not very noteworthy. Between February 3 and February 7, Strategy bought $742.3 million worth of Bitcoin, while $204 million was placed in Bitcoin ETFs in the U.S. The steep drop in futures premiums from 11% in early February to 8% indicates that leveraged traders are reducing their exposure.

Yield reductions in U.S. Treasury notes indicate investors gravitate towards safe-havens. The U.S. dollar index has strengthened due to this momentum, indicating a rise in risk aversion in global markets.

Bitcoin bulls are further put at risk by the U.S. Fed’s recent signals, which also indicate a lessening desire to drop rates soon.

US Economy Backs the Fed’s Caution

On Tuesday, February 11, 2025, Jerome Powell told the Senate at his hearing that “the economy is doing well overall.” He so supported the Fed’s wait-and-see monetary policy strategy. The Fed does not expect any rate reduction in the foreseeable future, although inflation is above the 2 percent target.

By the end of the year, monetary easing is expected to be limited to 35 basis points.

In reaction to this cautious stance, the dollar dropped 17 points, or 0.17%, and is now trading at 108 index points on the greenback index.

The focus now turns to the January inflation statistics, expected to be released on Wednesday.

Should these numbers reflect consistently high inflation, they may lead the Fed to extend its tight monetary policy, stifling any hopes of a sharp rate cut.

Powell’s next testimony before the House of Representatives will create a new obstacle for the market, which will try to modify its projections regarding the direction of U.S. monetary policy.

By the end of the year, monetary easing is expected to be limited to 35 basis points.

In reaction to this cautious stance, the dollar dropped 17 points, or 0.17%, and is now trading at 108 index points on the greenback index.

The focus now turns to the January inflation statistics, expected to be released on Wednesday.

Should these numbers reflect consistently high inflation, they may lead the Fed to extend its tight monetary policy, stifling any hopes of a sharp rate cut.

Powell’s next testimony before the House of Representatives will create a new obstacle for the market, which will try to modify its projections regarding the direction of U.S. monetary policy.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...