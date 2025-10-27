INTERVIEW: Activist Defends Tinubu’s Service Chiefs Overhaul, Says Move Not Politically Motivated

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s recent decision to remove and replace the nation’s service chiefs has continued to generate mixed reactions among Nigerians.

The move, which took place last Friday, sparked widespread discussions and speculations, with some citizens suggesting it may have been prompted by rumours of an attempted coup.

However, in an exclusive interview with The News Chronicle on Sunday evening, Comrade Ibrahim Kalil, a Maiduguri-based activist from Borno State, dismissed the claims that the President’s action was politically motivated.

He described the reshuffle as a normal administrative process aimed at improving the country’s security operations.

According to Kalil, the replacement of top military officers is a standard practice in governance and should not be seen as an unusual or suspicious move.

“It is normal for the President to change top security chiefs. Doing so gives room for new ideas and strategies to emerge, which can help strengthen the fight against insecurity,” he said.

The activist further explained that periodic changes in military leadership are necessary to ensure efficiency and accountability.

“They have to be changed every two years for security reasons. Fresh leadership allows new officers to introduce innovations that can promote peace and stability across the country,” he added.

Kalil also urged President Tinubu to extend the restructuring beyond the military. He advised that the President should consider replacing the National Security Adviser (NSA), the Chief of Staff, and the Inspector General of Police (IGP) to reinforce public confidence in the administration’s security policies.

“The President should also change the National Security Adviser and Chief of Staff in the Presidential Villa. The IGP should be replaced too, so that people will not think there is any coup plot or political tension within the security system,” he stated.

Meanwhile, findings by The News Chronicle indicate that some Nigerians believe the removal of the Chief of Defence Staff, Chief of Army Staff, and Chief of Naval Staff might be linked to internal dissatisfaction or alleged rumours of a coup against President Tinubu.

Despite these speculations, many analysts argue that leadership changes within the armed forces are routine and essential for maintaining discipline and efficiency in the military.

They note that successive administrations have often carried out similar reshuffles to reposition the security architecture in line with national priorities.

As the newly appointed service chiefs assume office, expectations remain high among Nigerians for improved security coordination, decisive action against insurgency, and greater peace across the country.