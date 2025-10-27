Police Arrest Notorious Political Thug, Cultist Ahead of Anambra Governorship Election

The State Police Command has announced the arrest of a notorious suspected cultist and political thug identified as Onyeaka Odogwu aka ‘Red Angel,’ aged 29 years.

The operation held last week, also saw the recovery of two pump action guns, two English double-barrel guns, three live cartridges, red cloth and regalia bearing cult insignia, three black caps and two red caps with inscriptions associated with Vikings Confraternity.

The State Police Public Relations Officer, SP Tochukwu Ikenga, who disclosed this in a statement in Awka on Sunday, said the operation was part of sustained efforts to ensure a peaceful, safe, and credible Governorship Election in Anambra State scheduled for November 8, 2025.

According to him, the arrest was made following an intelligence-led operation by operatives of the Special Anti-Cult Squad (SPACS) Enugu-Ukwu.

He said during interrogation, the suspect confessed to being a member of the Vikings Confraternity and also linked himself to activities involving political thuggery.

“Also, following his confession, the suspect, in the early hours today, 26th October 2025, led SPACS operatives to their Armoury at Omor, where the above-mentioned exhibits were recovered.

“All recovered exhibits have been documented as evidence, while further investigations aimed at tracking and apprehending other gang members and associates mentioned by the suspect are currently ongoing,” he said.

Ikenga reiterated the assurances of the State Commissioner of Police, CP Ikioye Orutugu, that the Command will not allow cult groups, armed gangs, or political thugs to threaten the peace and electoral stability of the State.

“The CP urges parents, community leaders, and youth groups to discourage young people from being recruited into cult-related activities, and assures Ndi Anambra of enhanced security deployment across all Local Government Areas,” he said.