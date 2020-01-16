By 2023, Asia, Middle-East Will Contribute 30% Of Global New Crude Oil Trunk Pipeline, GlobalData Says

A leading data and analytics company, GlobalData, says Asia and the Middle East are expected to collectively contribute about 30% of the global new-build crude oil trunk/transmission pipeline length additions by 2023

Its report, Global Crude Oil Pipelines Industry Outlook to 2023 – Capacity and Capital Expenditure Outlook with Details of All Operating and Planned Crude Oil Pipelines, reveals that Asia and the Middle East are likely to have a new-build crude oil pipeline lengths of 4,398 km and 4,055 km, respectively, by 2023.

GlobalData Oil and Gas Analyst at, Varun Ette, comments: “Asia is expected to witness the start of operations of six new-build crude oil pipelines by 2023. Most of the new-build crude oil pipeline length additions are from early-stage announced projects with a total length of 3,528 km and rest is from planned pipelines.”

GlobalData identifies that Pakistan as the highest contributor to Asia’s new-build crude oil pipeline length additions by 2023 with only one pipeline, Gwadar–Kashgar. The pipeline is presently undergoing conceptual studies and is expected to get approval for a length of 2,414 km. The pipeline is proposed to transport crude oil from Gwadar port in Pakistan to Kashgar pump station in Xinjiang, China.

“In the Middle East, 11 planned and announced crude oil pipelines are expected to start operations by 2023. Of these, nine are planned crude oil pipelines with identified development plans and remaining are early-stage announced projects. Basra–Aqaba Oil is the longest upcoming crude oil pipeline in the region with a length of 1,700 km”, Ette added.

