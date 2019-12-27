Insurgents execute captives on Christmas Day

The Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) have reportedly executed 11 captives, most of whom are Christians.

Ahmad Salkida, a journalist renowned for his monitoring of terrorism activities, reported the killings on Thursday.

The victims had appealed to President Muhammadu Buhari and the leadership of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) to rescue them.

Salkida wrote: “The terrorist group claimed that they spared the lives of two persons that appeared in the earlier video, but did not give their names.

“However, a careful assessment of the video revealed that Suwaiba Kashimu from Nasarawa state, and one other male, were apparently not amongst those killed on Christmas.

“If this is the case, not all 11 of the victims are Christians as claimed by the group, there were three Muslims and 10 Christians that appeared in the capture video on the 17th December.

“ISWAP, however gave two reasons for the executions, “we killed them as a revenge for the killings of our leaders, including Abu bakr al-Baghdadi and Abul-Hasan Al-Muhajir in Iraq and Syria,” said a member of the group’s media unit.

“The decision to execute the captives was rather swift, abrupt and shocking. ISWAP had reportedly opened a window of negotiations ostensibly to exchange the freedom of the captives with those of its members in government custody but the Nigerian government failed to take the offer.”

Last Sunday, Boko Haram, at Burimari village between Monguno and Gajiram, mounted a road block where they killed and kidnapped some civilians.

A similar attack occurred at the Babbangida-Gashua-Damaturu axis when suspected fighters of the Islamic State in West Africa Province (ISWAP) attempted to infiltrate Damaturu, Yobe.

In reaction, UN Secretary-General António Guterres on Tuesday expressed solidarity with the Federal government and Nigerians over lastest killings and abductions.