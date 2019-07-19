Instagram to now notify users before deleting accounts

Whilst users from around the world are protesting against Instagram blocking their accounts for “no apparent reason” citing “policy violations”, the photo-messaging platform has now decided to warn users when their account is going to being deleted.

Instagram is adding a new warning alert that would show users a history of the posts, comments and stories that could be or has been removed from the platform.

The alert would give users a chance to appeal the platform’s decisions directly through the alert, rather than having to go through its help page on the web. In the beginning, only some types of content would be allowed to be appealed such as pictures removed for “nudity and pornography, bullying and harassment, hate speech, drug sales, and counter-terrorism policies.”

Instagram will add more content appeals in the future. As for posts which have been removed in error, Instagram will repost it and also remove violation from the account.

In addition to the new alert, the Facebook-owned platform is also planning on giving its moderating team more leeway to ban wrongly influential actors.

“We are now rolling out a new policy where, in addition to removing accounts with a certain percentage of violating content, we will also remove accounts with a certain number of violations within a window of time,” Instagram said in its blog post.

Lately, models, photographers and adult movie artists have been raising their voices after many of them lost their content and accounts overnight on Instagram without any information because of “policy violation”.

The update comes just days after a 21-year-old boy slashed the neck of a 19-year-old girl and openly posted pictures of her bloody body on Instagram, over which the platform received severe criticism.