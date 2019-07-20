PDP tenders 1,353 result sheets at presidential tribunal to counter APC

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), on Friday tendered a total of 1,353 result sheets at the ongoing presidential election petitions tribunal sitting in Abuja. This is in a bid to counter claims of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Counsel to PDP and its 2019 presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, Chris Uche told the tribunal that the result sheets comprised of EC8As and EC8Bs from 11 states.

EC8A is the final result for a polling unit while EC8B is the final result at the ward level.

Uche told the tribunal that the EC8As are 1,266 and the EC8Bs are 87 in number.

“We have EC8As and Bs. The EC8As are 1,266 and the EC8Bs are 87 in number. We have 38 receipts as payments for the documents,” he said.

But counsel to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Yunus Usman objected to admission of the documents as evidence.

He contended that the reason for objecting to the admission of the result sheets would be contained in their final written address.

“We object to the admissibility of these documents. [Reasons] will be in our final address,” he said.

Counsel of the APC, Lateef Fagbemi, also objected to the admission of the documents.

“We object and reason for our objection will be till the end of time in this case,” he said.