Ighalo also retires from Super Eagles

Nigerian Striker, Jude Ighalo has also announced his retirement from the National team, following the Super Eagle’s third placed victory over Tunisia at AFCON 2019.

The forward, who is the highest goal scorer in the tournament, with 5 goals, informed coach Gernot Rohr of his decision before leaving to join his club in China immediately after the game.

“He had discussed his decision with the coach before the third -place match, saying that the constant abuse was taking a toll on his young family but he was advised to keep it under wraps for the moment. After the game, he gave his jersey as a souvenir to the coach, said his goodbyes and left”, sources told ESPN.