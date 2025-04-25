INEC Plans PVC-Free Voting for 2027, JAMB UTME Begins – Trending Today

Hello and welcome! In today’s trending news stories;

1. The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) is open to allowing eligible Nigerians without Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) to vote in the 2027 general elections, but insists that this can only happen if the relevant legislation is amended. INEC’s Chief Press Secretary, Rotimi Oyekanmi, reaffirmed the commission’s readiness to embrace technology-driven voter accreditation, such as slips generated or downloaded from the INEC website, as long as the Electoral Act is updated accordingly.

This follows INEC Chairman Prof. Mahmood Yakubu’s December 2024 remarks advocating a move beyond PVCs, citing benefits like cost reduction, simplified logistics, and preventing PVC-related voter suppression. Existing PVCs will remain valid, but the commission aims to modernize access without compromising legality.

2. The 2025 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME), organized by the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB), began on Thursday, April 25, 2025, across 887 Computer-Based Test (CBT) centres nationwide and will conclude on May 5. Over 2 million candidates are expected to participate.

3. On Thursday, April 24, former Rivers State governor Rotimi Amaechi criticized President Bola Tinubu for allegedly removing Governor Siminalayi Fubara and declaring a state of emergency in Rivers State. He called the move unconstitutional and condemned the National Assembly as weak and complicit in enabling what he termed an illegal government.

Speaking at the 9th Akinjide Adeosun Foundation (AAF) Annual Leadership Discourse in Lagos, themed “Fearless Leadership: A Panacea for Sustainable Development”, Amaechi urged Nigerians to challenge poor governance and avoid passive citizenship. Jimi Agbaje, a former PDP governorship candidate, added that an enabling environment is essential for fearless leadership and criticized the political culture in which speaking truth to power results in personal and familial risks.

4. The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has responded to the defection of Delta State Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, his predecessor, Sheriff Oborevwori, and their entire political structure to the All Progressives Congress (APC). The PDP, which had ruled Delta State for 26 years, expressed disappointment and stated it still had faith in God’s guidance.

Ambassador Umar Iliya Damagum, the acting National Chairman of PDP, acknowledged the party’s longstanding support for Delta and described the defection as “sad and unfortunate.” However, he pointed out that the party remained resilient and focused on the 2027 elections, stating that the success of the election would depend more on the condition of Nigerians rather than the number of governors supporting a party. Damagum also highlighted that policies are meant to serve the people, who are currently suffering due to economic challenges, and stressed the importance of Nigerians determining the outcome of future elections.