BREAKING: Reps Meet Behind Closed Doors with Rivers Sole Administrator Ibas

Rivers Sate sole administrator, Retired Vice Admiral Ibok Ete Ibas, is currently meeting with the House of Representatives Ad Hoc Committee on Rivers State, following a series of delays.

This meeting marks a pivotal move as lawmakers exercise their constitutional power to assume the functions of the Rivers State House of Assembly.

Apologizing for his absence at the previous session, Ibas requested more time to prepare his briefing.

He explained that he was still settling into his new role and asked for the committee’s understanding.

After his request, journalists were asked to leave, and the meeting proceeded behind closed doors.

Recall that Ibas was appointed by President Bola Tinubu after declaring an emergency rule in Rivers State.

The move came after the suspension of Governor Sim Fubara, in line with the emergency proclamation.

Fubara’s ongoing dispute with former Governor Nyesom Wike over the state’s political structure led to the suspension of both Fubara and his deputy, as well as members of the state House of Assembly.