INEC Issues Certificate of Return to Karim I Constituency Member-Elect

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has presented a Certificate of Return to the newly elected member of Karim 1 State Constituency in the Taraba State House of Assembly, in line with provisions of the Electoral Act 2022.

Presenting the Certificate, the Taraba State Resident Electoral Commissioner, Alhaji Umar Mukhtar Gajiram, described the election as peaceful, transparent, and in accordance with the law.

“At the end of collation, the candidate of the All Progressive Congress APC, Abner Shittu was duly return as the winner.

“Today, in fulfilment of our mandate, the Commission is presenting to him the Certificate of Return as evidence of the confidence reposed in him by his Constituents.

“To you Honourable Shittu Abner, I extend my Congratulations. The Certificate of Return you receiving today represent the trust of your people. I encourage you to carry this mandate with humility and a commitment to service.

“On behalf of the Independent Electoral Commission, it is my privilege to present this Certificate of Return to you, Honorable Shittu Abner of APC.

He commend voters, political parties, security agencies, observers, INEC staff and adhoc personnel for their various roles played in making the election successful.

“Despite the difficult terrain of Karim Lamido, which involves both land and water transportation, the process was concluded smoothly and no voter was disenfranchised.

He use the medium to announce the commencement of the Continues Voter Registration (CVR) exercise.

“Online pre-registration began on 18th August 2025, while in-person registration will commence on 25th August 2025 at Designay centers.

He urge political parties and stakeholders to mobilize eligible citizens to take part in the exercise.

In his remarks, the

Member-Elect Karim 1 Constituency, Taraba State House of Assembly, Hon. Abner Shittu Dahbo, said:

“My Victory is Victory for Karim 1 Constituency”.

“Today, I have collected my Certificate of Return as the validly elected member from the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC). This is my first message after our victory at the by-election held on Saturday, 16th August 2025.

He appreciated his constituents for believing and supporting his candidature not only to represent their diverse but united people of Karim 1 at the Taraba State House of Assembly.

“I strongly believe that the mandate you gave me to represent this great Constituency was built on a social contract. As your representative, I will always be your servant who shall at all costs promote and defend your interests in government.

“I could not thank you enough for the trust and confidence you reposed in me.To all my supporters, friends, and well-wishers, I will forever remain grateful to you all.

Hon. Shittu recognize and express his immeasurable gratitude to the entire stakeholders of Karim 1 Constituency, especially His Excellency Sani Abubakar Danladi for his political mentorship, political mobilization, and sacrifice to ensure that we emerge victorious.

“I must commend the All Progressives Congress, Taraba State Chairman, and National Deputy Women Leader, Barr. Ibrahim Tukur El-Sudi, Hajiya Zainab Ibrahim, for their commitment to our great party’s victory at the polls. Additionally, I am indebted to Hon. Jerry Manwe Rt. Hon. Habu Isa Ajiya, and my Campaign Director, Hon. Stephen Othaniel, among many others, whose names time and space will not permit me to mention. I want to say thank you to you all for the solidarity.

He use the medium to appreciate His Excellency, Dr Agbu Kefas, the Executive Governor of Taraba State, for giving a level playing ground for the peaceful conduct of the election.

“More so, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) deserves my commendation for conducting the freest and fairest by-election. I appreciate all heads of security agencies for their professionalism in ensuring a seamless electoral process.

“Above all in God, we trust for His power and dominion over everything in the affairs of mankind. Thank you all, he concluded.

Similar exercise took place in some states to include: Ganye (Adamawa State), Onitsha North I (Anambra State), Basawa and Zaria/Kewaye (Kaduna State), Bagwai/Shanono and Ghari/Tsanyawa (Kano State), Okura (Kogi State), and Munya (Niger State).