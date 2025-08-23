Muhammed Garba Gololo, APC and 2027

In Bauchi State political space, the name Muhammed Garba Gololo rings the big ‘John’ (bell) as one of those politicians the electorates readily trust with their mandate for or without an asking as there will never be a later regret based on his past record of achievements in the 8th House of Representatives and as a strong standing pillar to the party of his choice, All Progressives Congress, APC even out of power.

Unlike his peers, he covets no vanities and demands no gaudy commendations for his services to glorify his exploits as a trustworthy politician and leader in his class.

Despite his towering achievements, the soft-spoken politician remains an epitome of modesty, resilience, and transformative leadership anywhere and any day.

His ongoing privately funded earth dams, construction projects in his federal constituency (Gamawa, Bauchi State), though to him not one of those landmark achievements to occasion a rousing celebration of ground breaking, however, to his constituents, it is a resounding testament and poignant reminder of Almighty Allah’s profound love and abiding grace over his life on planet earth.

Friends and associates say that Muhammed Garba Gololo is so unassuming when it comes to philanthropy because he has realized in life that fate had thrust upon him a huge task of unifying the different interests in the political power play of Bauchi State which ensures that no soul is left to suffer under his watch or knowledge.

Hence, he takes nothing for granted, and he is a walking embodiment of gratitude to Allah (SWT) for the daily grace and good health without anxieties.

Blessed with cutting-edge political intelligence and an incredible fecund mind that is only tempered by unpretentious compassion, Gololo’s philanthropy is intrinsic and deep-rooted, not contrived or cosmetic.

Despite the widespread impact of his philanthropic activities, the wide ranging social welfare programs with the objective of being the voice of those who desperately need help, he doesn’t make a song and a dance of them unlike other politicians that blow their trumpets for accolades. He is noiseless but far reaching in philanthropy as his watchword.

Hon. Gololo shares in the angst of his people and tries as much as possible to brighten their existence with financial support, assorted food stuffs and other palliatives. He is proof positive that the line between politics and philanthropy to him is thin.

Through his various efforts, he has provided humanitarian assistance in different forms, empowered the youth, promotes academic excellence, and provision of educational and gainful employment opportunities to his constituents and others. Gololo has transformed and touched many lives in his political journey that time and space cannot permit a detail.

In recognition of the role education plays in shaping the society, his scholarship support programme has expanded educational access for young constituents and other Nigerians through fully funded scholarship program, both domestic and foreign, focusing especially on fields like Artificial Intelligence (AI), Robotics, Cyber Security, Agriculture, and Forensic Science, among others.

Recently, although not in power, he awarded undergraduate scholarships to over 50 deserving students in various tertiary institutions across the country as part of his contribution for the successful academic pursuit of those beneficiaries facing financial difficulties pursuing their studies.

Indeed, as member House of Representatives (2015-2019), Gololo was one of Nigeria’s most prodigious lawmakers with a robust catalogue of people-centric bills that addressed critical areas of national life, including infrastructure, education, youth and human development, healthcare, etc that attracted him national respect and recognition.

The fact is that he doesn’t joke with these essential areas of life and the passion and resources, he channels into addressing them in Gamawa federal constituency and other areas in desperate need that placed him on a pedestal far above other politicians.

He continually harnesses his political influence, connections and resources to improve the welfare of his constituents and others while evolving into a centripetal force for Bauchi State, one of the most populous federal constituency.

Beyond that, he has facilitated several projects such as the construction of roads to enhance connectivity of rural-urban areas, the installation of several solar–powered boreholes for access to clean water and solar-powered street lights across his federal constituency.

His healthcare initiative include building, renovating and equipping of medical facilities, maternal and childcare programmes, distribution of medical supplies, and equipping rural health centres with state-of-the-art facilities to improve access to essential health services with ease as well as constructing, renovating and equipping several primary schools, apart from supply of text, exercise books and teaching aids to schools.

Through his pragmatic efforts and zeal to serve with passion, those that should know reckon that for the APC in Gamawa federal constituency to make any meaningful progress in a state governed by the PDP in 2027 elections, support for the candidature of Gololo for return to the national assembly is overdue for the huge role he has to play and rescue APC in the elections.

The influence and impact of Gololo in Bauchi State politics is so pervasive that he is daily called upon to mortgage his comfort for the 2027 national assembly election as a rescue mission of his Gamawa federal constituency from the brink of underdevelopment.

Responding to the persistent clarion calls from his constituents, Gololo acknowledged with appreciation, but advised his teaming supporters for now to focus more attention on supporting the laudable programmes of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu than engaging in premature politicking.

“I remain most grateful for the recognition accorded me by my constituents. The time for declaration and politicking is not yet ripe. We should join hands at this critical time to support the efforts of our amiable president to fruition

“We should not divert attention to political mudslinging at this stage until I make my decision public at the most appropriate time within the confines of law.

“The time for real politicking is fast approaching and we shall be with the people at the grassroots as usual. We are anxiously waiting to make our decision public regarding contest.”

Muhammad is a commentator on national issues