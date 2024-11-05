Apple Integrates ChatGPT Plus in iOS Update

Apple is set to enhance its ecosystem with the integration of OpenAI’s ChatGPT in December with the release of iOS 18.2.

This update will provide a more advanced version of Siri and other features, leveraging OpenAI’s AI capabilities.

Beta testers for iOS 18.2 have discovered a new option within the Settings app that allows users to subscribe to ChatGPT Plus directly.

This premium subscription, priced at $20 per month, offers users access to enhanced functionalities that the free version lacks, including the latest AI models and advanced voice features.

While this partnership appears mutually beneficial, questions remain about the financial arrangements between Apple and OpenAI.

Reports indicate that Apple is not providing monetary compensation for the integration; instead, it is offering increased exposure for OpenAI’s services.

However, the real measure of success will depend on whether users take advantage of the ChatGPT Plus subscription.

The arrangement raises concerns for OpenAI, particularly if many users shift from the free version to the premium tier.

A surge in new free users could inflate operational costs significantly, placing additional pressure on the startup.

Interestingly, this collaboration is not exclusive.

Apple has plans to incorporate AI technologies from other developers, including potential integration with Google’s Gemini.

Amid these developments, OpenAI is navigating its own challenges, including recent executive departures and funding dynamics.

Reports suggest that Apple withdrew from a significant funding round for OpenAI, coinciding with the departure of its CTO.