Bobrisky Berates EFCC, Others Calls Agencies Human Rights Violators

Popularly Nigerian cross dresser, Bobrisky has described the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC and other security agencies in Nigeria as violators of human rights.

He stated this while sharing court filing praying the court to restrain security agencies from violating his rights.

Recall that the embattled Crossdresser, through his lawyer, had filed a petition in the Federal High Court of Nigeria to restrain the EFCC and other security agencies from harassing, arresting, detaining, or declaring him wanted.

He explained that despite the court filing, the EFCC violently assaulted him and pulled him out of a plane that was about to tale off, which is a violation of his fundamental human right.

Bobrisky said he now wants the world to see the security agencies in Nigeria for what they are.

