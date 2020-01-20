Imo Supreme Court Judgement: Anambra PDP calls for reversal

The Anambra State Chapter of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has called for urgent steps to save the nation’s jurisprudence from what it called “anti-democratic elements.”

The call is coming as the Anambra PDP joined its counterparts nationwide in protest against the recent Supreme Court Judgement that ousted Emeka Ihedioha as Governor of Imo State.

The Supreme Court had on Tuesday last week, delivered a judgement that brought in Hope Uzodinma of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as Governor of the State.

The protest saw the PDP members all dressed in black, bearing placards and chanting protest songs, walkthrough major streets in the State Capital City of Awka.

Speaking during the protest held in Awka, the State Chairman of the PDP, Ndubuisi Nwobu said the judgement is an aberration that if allowed to stay, is capable of putting the nation’s jurisprudence in serious jeopardy.

“We wonder what is the logic behind the Supreme Court judgement. This is broad daylight robbery that cannot be allowed to stay. It is trite law that you cannot bring in evidence that you are not the maker. Polling booth results can only be tendered by a presiding officer or a polling booth officer. Therefore, the decision by the Supreme Court is wrong,” he explained.

Nwobu urged President Muhammadu Buhari to use his good offices, as someone who a PDP government allowed democracy to bring his ambition to reality, to urge a reversal of every anti-democratic process in Nigeria.

For a former governorship candidate of the Party, Oseloka Obaze, the Judiciary must find the courage to tell Nigerians that they made a mistake in the judgement because all the facts of the law and the computations of the votes tendered by INEC goes against the grain of the judgement delivered.

“Democracy is hard work and we just have to work hard at it. And that includes the judges irrespective of the position. The danger and the risk we face is the day the common man can no longer trust that blind woman to deliver truthful judgements. Then this country is finished,” Obaze concluded.