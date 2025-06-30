Nigeria Showcases Education Reform Leadership at World Bank’s #LEAP2025 Summit

Nigeria’s Minister of State for Education, Professor Suwaiba Said Ahmad, led the country’s delegation to the World Bank’s #LEAP2025 Summit in Washington D.C., reinforcing Nigeria’s commitment to transformative education reforms through data-driven instruction, teacher empowerment, and system leadership.

The summit served as a pivotal platform for Nigeria to highlight its progress in leveraging data and leadership to improve learning outcomes.

“This summit was a decisive moment for Nigeria to showcase how committed leadership and smart data can shift learning outcomes,” said Professor Ahmad.

“We are committed to scalable reforms that make a real difference for our children.”

Nigeria reaffirmed its dedication to achieving Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 4, which focuses on inclusive and equitable quality education for all.

Key strategies include adopting innovative technology, enhancing teacher training, and ensuring no child is left behind.

“We’re building a system where teachers are empowered, and data drives decisions,” the Minister emphasized, outlining Nigeria’s roadmap for sustainable education transformation.

The delegation’s participation at #LEAP2025 underscores Nigeria’s role as a regional leader in education reform, setting a benchmark for data-informed policies and system-wide improvements.

As Nigeria continues to push for scalable solutions, the summit provided an opportunity to collaborate with global partners, share best practices, and secure support for its ambitious education agenda.