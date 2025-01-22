Close Menu
    I’m Now A Woman- Bobrisky Confesses, Responds To Trump’s Gender Policy

    Controversial Nigerian crossdresser, Idris Okuneye, popularly known as Bobrisky, has reacted to United States President Donald Trump’s recent executive order recognizing only two genders: male and female.

    Part of a number of directives signed by Trump upon resuming office, mandates the recognition of only two genders across all U.S. government policies.

    In his inaugural address, the US President maintained that; “As of today, it will henceforth be the official policy of the United States government that there are only two genders: male and female.”

    Responding to the announcement, Bobrisky took to Instagram Stories on Tuesday January 21 to dismiss any concerns, asserting confidence in her identity as a woman.

    Posting on Instagram, the crossdresser wrote, “I don’t have business with Trump. Trump said we have only two genders, right? And I said I am now a woman who has undergone everything. If they ask for evidence, I will show them, simple.”

