HOSTCOM denies dispute between DESOPADEC, Sheriff and Contractors’ Forum 

Delta State Host Communities of Nigeria Producing Oil & Gas (HOSTCOM) has condemned claims by the DESOPADEC Indigenous Contractors Forum that there is a dispute between the forum and Delta State Oil Producing Areas Development Commission, DESOPADEC.

It described the claim as a calculated attempt to mislead the public and tarnish the reputation of DESOPADEC and Delta State governor, Sheriff Oborevwori.

A statement by Ogie Samson Oritsebemigho, Chairman of the DESOPADEC Indigenous Contractors Forum, alongside its Secretary, Prince Charles Ebigbagha, had alleged that there is a dispute between DESOPADEC and the Contractors Forum.

However, HOSTCOM, under the leadership of Comrade Enujeke Ndidi Sunday (State Chairman) and High Comrade Joseph Lamienghan (State Secretary), in a statement, dismissed the claim as baseless.

HOSTCOM commended DESOPADEC leadership under Chief Festus Ochonogor (Managing Director) and Chief John Nani (Chairman), noting their commitment to addressing the needs of oil-bearing communities in line with Governor Sheriff Oborevwori’s M.O.R.E Agenda have received accolades from relevant stakeholders across board.

The group urged Governor Oborevwori and DESOPADEC to disregard the actions of the Contractors Forum, which it labeled as acts of sabotage aimed at derailing progress.

HOSTCOM reiterated its confidence in DESOPADEC’s Management and vowed to continue supporting its initiatives and the MORE AGENDA of Oborevwori for the betterment of all Deltans.

HOSTCOM also condemned claims by Comrade Austin Ozobo, National President of the Ijaw People’s Development Initiative (IPDI), regarding the alleged mismanagement of 13% derivation funds by the Delta State government.

Describing the claims as hypocritical, HOSTCOM reminded the public that Comrade Austin Ozobo had previously served as a Special Assistant in the administration of Senator Dr. Arthur Ifeanyi Okowa and benefitted from the same funds he is now questioning.

HOSTCOM affirmed that Governor Sheriff Oborevwori’s administration has demonstrated fiscal discipline and prudence in managing the derivation funds. The group called on security agencies to intervene and prevent any protests or actions that could disrupt the peace and stability currently enjoyed in the state under any guise.

HOSTCOM lauded the numerous developmental strides achieved by DESOPADEC under Governor Oborevwori’s administration. The commission’s contributions to infrastructure, healthcare, education, and community development have earned it widespread recognition and support.

“The peace and stability across Delta State are a direct result of the impactful and people-oriented initiatives implemented under the M.O.R.E Agenda.

“DESOPADEC has performed exceptionally well, delivering critical infrastructure and development projects that directly benefit oil-producing communities.

This aligns with the governor’s vision of equity, transparency, and progress in Delta State,” it added.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...