‘I’ll Get Paid to Fly Jets’-Timaya Recounts Burna Boy’s Bold Prediction

Nigerian music star Timaya recently shared an intriguing story about Grammy-winning artist Burna Boy, showcasing the singer’s unwavering self-belief.

In an interview with Naija FM, Lagos, Timaya recounted an incident from years ago when he was in a studio with Burna Boy and fellow artists Omawumi and Waje.

During the session, Burna Boy confidently declared that one day he would be paid to fly on private jets, a bold statement at a time when Nigerian artists hadn’t yet reached such heights.

However, Omawumi and Waje expressed skepticism, doubting the possibility of such a future.

This didn’t sit well with Burna Boy. According to Timaya, the “fearless” artist was so upset by their disbelief that he opened the studio door and asked them to leave.

Reflecting on the moment, Timaya remarked, “Nothing Burna Boy is doing now surprises me. The guy is fearless.”

Today, Burna Boy’s career achievements, including Grammy wins and global recognition, stand as proof of his remarkable self-confidence and determination.

This story is a powerful reminder of the importance of believing in yourself, even when others doubt you.