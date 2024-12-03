FA Cup: 39-Year-Old Ashley Young Set to Face Son in Third Round

39-year-old Ashley Young could potentially play against his 18-year-old son, Tyler Young, as Everton have been drawn against Peterborough United in the FA Cup third round.

The English League One side Peterborough United will clash with English Premier League club Everton from January 9th to 13th, according to the FA Emirates Cup schedule.

Ashley Young, who confirmed the news, shared an update on his Instagram story:

“Wow… dreams might come true. Goosebumps moment. Young vs. Young.”

Tyler, 18, began his football career at the youth level with Arsenal, where he played from 2014 to 2024 before switching to Peterborough to begin his senior professional career. The English teenager has yet to make an appearance for the 13th-placed League One side since joining the club this year.

As for Ashley, he has been actively involved for Everton this season, making 13 appearances and registering three assists for the Toffees.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...