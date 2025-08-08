I’ll Die on a Sunday – Pastor Adeboye Repeats Prophetic Vision

Redemption Camp, Nigeria General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adeboye, made headlines at the church’s International Convention this week with a striking reaffirmation of how he believes he’ll die peacefully, on a Sunday, after church and a plate of his beloved pounded yam.

“I will die on a Sunday after attending service, eat my beloved pounded yam, and then pass on without any sickness,” Adeboye told thousands of worshippers on Day 4 of the week-long convention themed “The Overcomers.”

The 82-year-old cleric, one of Africa’s most influential spiritual leaders, said death doesn’t have to come with pain or sickness, and reaffirmed a vision he first shared two years ago to encourage Christians to live—and die—with confidence in Christ.

Fight for What’s Yours, Spiritually and Physically

Preaching a sermon titled “Possess Your Possessions,” Adeboye didn’t mince words. He urged Christians to claim healing, prosperity, fruitfulness, and long life as divine rights—while warning they don’t always come without a fight.

“In many cases, you may have to fight for things that are already yours,” he declared, referencing the biblical conquest of the Promised Land. “Jesus paid for your healing, your abundance, your peace. But there’s still a thief out there—Satan—trying to rob you blind.”

Quoting John 10:10, he warned, “Long life is yours, but the devil wants to kill you with all he has. You must fight to live.”

On prosperity, the pastor didn’t hold back.

“The One who owns all silver and gold paid a terrible price so you wouldn’t be poor. If you want to stay poor, you will,” he said, slamming critics who frown on successful Christians. “Make it, and they attack you. Die poor, and they mock your faith.”

“Stop Tolerating What God Didn’t Give You”

Adeboye wrapped up his sermon with a fiery call to spiritual resistance.

“It is what we tolerate that disturbs us,” he said, urging believers to reject barrenness, sickness, poverty, and untimely death. “Fight to possess your possessions—it’s your spiritual duty, made possible by Christ’s sacrifice.”

As the RCCG Convention continues, Adeboye’s message rings clear: peace in death, power in life, and no room for spiritual complacency.