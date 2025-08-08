Menu
Obi Supports Bauchi Nursing, Quranic Schools with N15m Donation

NewsPolitics
By: Pius Kadon

Date:

Former Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, has donated a total of N15 million to two educational institutions in Bauchi State, reinforcing his commitment to healthcare and education.

The News Chronicle gathered that during a visit to the state on Friday, August 8, Obi presented N10 million to Malikiya College of Nursing Sciences and N5 million to Intisharu Taufizul Quranic School.

Addressing students and staff at the nursing college, Obi emphasized the critical role nurses play in national development.

“The nurse is everything. They know the patient, own the patient, and are central to any healthcare system,” he said.

Obi noted that he supports over 70 nursing schools annually across the country as part of his broader push to strengthen Nigeria’s health sector.

The proprietors of both institutions, Aminu Danmaliki and Alh. Usman Abubakar, expressed gratitude, pledging to use the funds responsibly for institutional development.

 

I’ll Die on a Sunday – Pastor Adeboye Repeats Prophetic Vision
Come Back to PDP, That’s Where You Belong— Bauchi Gov Begs Obi
Pius Kadon
Pius Kadon

