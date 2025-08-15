IHS Nigeria Pushes for Stronger Infrastructure to Boost Digital Growth

Leading telecommunications infrastructure firm IHS Nigeria has stressed that maximizing Nigeria’s digital economy depends on reinforcing and safeguarding vital infrastructure.

The company restated its dedication to working with government and industry partners to create a strong and safe communications network able to resist increasing dangers.

Speaking at the NITRAALTON “Critical National ICT Infrastructure and Industry Sustainability” conference in Lagos, IHS Director of Administration Operations Sadisu Jubrin emphasized the need for a comprehensive and sustainable plan to protect main telecoms assets, noting that laws alone could not fix the ongoing problem of vandalism and equipment theft. He called for a mix of public awareness efforts, technologically driven security, and close partnerships with security agencies and local communities.

The News Chronicle understands that IHS Nigeria has been closely collaborating with the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) on a national awareness campaign to inform communities about the risks of damage to infrastructure. The campaign draws attention to how such deeds obstruct services and influence daily life, including financial transactions via Point of Sale (PoS) systems. IHS hopes to motivate people to be active guardians of stolen batteries, cables, or fibre by helping them to grasp their immediate impact.

As part of its security plan, IHS lately inked a memorandum of understanding with the Nigerian Civil Defence Corps to increase site surveillance and speed up emergency response. The cooperation guarantees that offenders are prosecuted, hence discouraging future occurrences. To spot illegal access, forecast maintenance demands, and reduce superfluous site visits, the business also uses sophisticated monitoring systems, including Artificial Intelligence (AI) solutions.

IHS has also partnered with G4S to deploy 650 national quick response patrol vehicles. These units have communication devices linked directly to the network operations centre that allow for fast reaction in crises.

Speaking as a panellist, Associate Director of Government Relations at IHS Towers, Bond Abbe highlighted the pressing need for stakeholder unity. He cautioned that growing vandalism presents a major threat to Nigeria’s telecom industry and urged governmental agencies, security forces, tower businesses, and telecom operators to collaborate in protecting important national infrastructure.

IHS claims that protecting these assets, which include more than 16,000 towers and 15,000 kilometers of fibre throughout Nigeria, is about guaranteeing the growth of the country’s digital economy, not only business continuity.