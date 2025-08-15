AON Lifts Flight Ban on Ibom Air Comfort Emmanson Following Keyamo’s Intervention

After being prohibited for erratic behavior, Ibom Air passenger Comfort Emmanson’s travel restrictions set by the Airline Operators of Nigeria (AON) have been removed.

Following direct action from the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, who pleaded with the association to rethink the lifetime ban, the decision was made.

The move followed a thorough examination of the case, AON spokesman Professor Obiora Okonkwo said. Factors impacting Emmanson’s decision were her remorse expressed, the formal withdrawal of the complaint, the striking out of associated charges, and her eventual freedom from jail.

The News Chronicle learnt that the group is also using this case as a reminder of the need of passenger discipline and safety in the aviation industry.As specified in Section 85 of the Civil Aviation Act 2022 and Part 17 of the Nigeria Civil Aviation Regulations 2023, AON has requested that appropriate authorities increase public education about the risks and consequences of disruptive behavior at airports and aboard planes.

Under Nigerian aviation regulations, passengers are reminded that offences like threatening or assaulting crew members, ignoring pilot or crew instructions, or employing communication devices against stated safety procedures are penal, therefore attracting fines, jail, or both.

AON stressed that pilots in command and Aviation Security (AVSEC) personnel have all legal authorization to confine, deboard, and hand over disruptive passengers to the appropriate authorities. While preserving order both in flight and at airport infrastructure, this action guarantees the safety of planes, terminal structures, passengers, and crews.

In a related move, the association advised its member airlines to engage in retraining courses on handling irate passengers and cooperate with aviation authorities. Reiterating its zero-tolerance stance on bad behaviour, it advised disappointed passengers to use established channels when filing complaints rather than turning to undesirable behavior.

Adefunke Maria, Emmanson’s legal advisor, disclosed at the same time that her client is yet to determine if she will seek legal redress against the airline. Maria spoke on a television interview and denounced the behaviour of a flight attendant for recording and disseminating video of the event, deeming it inappropriate. She said Emmanson’s first objective is to rest and recuperate before making any other choices.