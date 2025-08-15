spot_img
Search
Subscribe
August 15, 2025 - 4:17 PM

AON Lifts Flight Ban on Ibom Air Comfort Emmanson Following Keyamo’s Intervention

News
— By: Ken Ibenne

AON Lifts Flight Ban on Ibom Air Comfort Emmanson Following Keyamo’s Intervention

After being prohibited for erratic behavior, Ibom Air passenger Comfort Emmanson’s travel restrictions set by the Airline Operators of Nigeria (AON) have been removed.

Following direct action from the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, who pleaded with the association to rethink the lifetime ban, the decision was made.

 

The move followed a thorough examination of the case, AON spokesman Professor Obiora Okonkwo said. Factors impacting Emmanson’s decision were her remorse expressed, the formal withdrawal of the complaint, the striking out of associated charges, and her eventual freedom from jail.

 

The News Chronicle learnt that the group is also using this case as a reminder of the need of passenger discipline and safety in the aviation industry.As specified in Section 85 of the Civil Aviation Act 2022 and Part 17 of the Nigeria Civil Aviation Regulations 2023, AON has requested that appropriate authorities increase public education about the risks and consequences of disruptive behavior at airports and aboard planes.

 

Under Nigerian aviation regulations, passengers are reminded that offences like threatening or assaulting crew members, ignoring pilot or crew instructions, or employing communication devices against stated safety procedures are penal, therefore attracting fines, jail, or both.

 

AON stressed that pilots in command and Aviation Security (AVSEC) personnel have all legal authorization to confine, deboard, and hand over disruptive passengers to the appropriate authorities. While preserving order both in flight and at airport infrastructure, this action guarantees the safety of planes, terminal structures, passengers, and crews.

 

In a related move, the association advised its member airlines to engage in retraining courses on handling irate passengers and cooperate with aviation authorities. Reiterating its zero-tolerance stance on bad behaviour, it advised disappointed passengers to use established channels when filing complaints rather than turning to undesirable behavior.

 

Adefunke Maria, Emmanson’s legal advisor, disclosed at the same time that her client is yet to determine if she will seek legal redress against the airline. Maria spoke on a television interview and denounced the behaviour of a flight attendant for recording and disseminating video of the event, deeming it inappropriate. She said Emmanson’s first objective is to rest and recuperate before making any other choices.

Previous article
IHS Nigeria Pushes for Stronger Infrastructure to Boost Digital Growth
Next article
Anambra South By-Election: Who Holds the Ace?
Ken Ibenne
Ken Ibenne

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Share post:

Subscribe

Latest News

More like this
Related

Vigilante, Hunters Banned from Anambra By-Elections

Merit Ugolo Merit Ugolo -
The Anambra State Police Command has announced that all...

Chief TeghTegh Stephen Shaakaa at 77

Shaakaa Stephanie Sewuese Shaakaa Stephanie Sewuese -
The man who chose peace when war was easier. Some...

The Silent Crisis of Unpaid Internships in Nigeria

Samuel Jekeli Samuel Jekeli -
In the evolving world of work, internships have been...

Why AI Must Be Regulated Now to Protect Health and Truth

Samuel Jekeli Samuel Jekeli -
The rapid growth of artificial intelligence has brought enormous...

Office Address

Block 4 Plot 1368, Vintage Hill Estate Guzape, Cadastral Zone A09

Most Popular

Latest News

Vigilante, Hunters Banned from Anambra By-Elections

News 0
The Anambra State Police Command has announced that all...

Chief TeghTegh Stephen Shaakaa at 77

Opinions 0
The man who chose peace when war was easier. Some...

The Silent Crisis of Unpaid Internships in Nigeria

Opinions 0
In the evolving world of work, internships have been...

Subscribe

© 2025 The News Chronicle. All Rights Reserved.

Join us on
For more updates, columns, opinions, etc.
WhatsApp
Join