Stop Writing Rubbish On the Internet, Soyinka tells the Youth

Prof. Wole Soyinka has advised the youths to make good use of their time and stop writing rubbish on the internet.

While speaking in Lagos, he said, “Nigerian youths are full of spunk outside but when they are inside Nigeria, they are full of gas. We are building a generation of illiterates.

They are the first to comment on the internet on issues they are ignorant about. When you talk about education, i get texts from the New Generation and can’t believe these texts are from the youth.

They are waiting for Wole Soyinka to lead a march to Aso Rock. It is about time to get off your feet and stop writing rubbish on the internet about things you do not understand.

I do not know how to describe the New Generation beyond a generation of internet trolls. When I decided to build my century in the forest, I bought a second-hand diesel generator and asked someone to dig a borehole.

I wanted it to be self-sufficient. What I want to pass on to you is that i thought of the possibility of being self-reliant. This entails that I can come to cooperatives with others and demand things from the government by any means necessary”.