If The PDP Does Not Take Any Decisive Action, Some Of Us Would Leave- Bode George

Tensions are boiling over in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as party chieftain and elder statesman, Chief Bode George, has issued a blunt warning to dissatisfied members: shape up or ship out.

Speaking during an interview on Arise News on Friday, monitored by The News Chronicle, George declared that those who no longer believe in the PDP’s mission should “use the exit door,” as the party prepares for a decisive meeting on Monday to confront its internal challenges.

“The next meeting must x-ray the issues. Enough is enough,” he said. “If the party does not take any decisive action, some of us would leave the party.”

In a direct jab at former Rivers State governor Nyesom Wike, who recently criticized the Lagos PDP zoning meeting, George made it clear that loyalty to the party is non-negotiable.

“Why should I be a member of the PDP and support Tinubu? The difference between PDP and APC is that one person owns the APC. Tinubu said it himself, ‘I own it,’” George stated.

Reaffirming his commitment to the PDP’s southern bloc, he insisted the party must zone its 2027 presidential ticket to the South, warning that failure to act decisively could spell deeper fractures within the opposition party.

Meanwhile, The News Chronicle observed that with the PDP at a critical crossroads, Monday’s meeting could either unify the embattled party or trigger a wave of high-profile defections.