Chioma Adeleke Returns to Instagram 3 Years After Ifeanyi’s Death

Chioma Avril Rowland Adeleke, wife of Nigerian music star David Adeleke, widely known as Davido, has returned to Instagram after a long absence following the death of their son, Ifeanyi.

On Thursday, Chioma shared photographs of her wedding bouquet from her recent white wedding in Miami.

Pinned to the flowers was a small portrait of her late son. Her caption read: “My best friend walked me into forever…. Ify, you’re on my mind every day and you live in my heart. Always and forever. Love, mummy.”

Davido responded to her post with a short message: “Till Infinity.”

The couple’s first child together, Ifeanyi Adeleke, died in October 2022 at the age of three. He drowned in a swimming pool at the family’s residence in Banana Island, Lagos.

In the months following the tragedy, Chioma withdrew completely from social media.

Chioma and Davido have formalised their relationship through three ceremonies:

A civil marriage held in November 2022, privately in Lagos with only close relatives present. A traditional wedding on June 25, 2024, in Lagos, attended by family, friends, and dignitaries and finally a white wedding held on August 10, 2025, in Miami, Florida.

At the Miami wedding, Davido honoured Ifeanyi by wearing cufflinks engraved with the child’s image. The couple also chose to remember him symbolically through Chioma’s bouquet, which included his photograph.

Chioma Avril Rowland Adeleke, born on April 1, 1995, in Owerri, Imo State, is a Nigerian chef and lifestyle influencer popularly called Chef Chi. She studied economics at Babcock University but gained public attention through her cooking and fashion interests, as well as her relationship with Davido.

Today, she has more than 3.7 million Instagram followers, though she has maintained a reserved lifestyle.