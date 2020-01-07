ICT Firm Unveils DEW Project To Lift One Million Nigerian Businesses Into e-Commerce

A multi-faceted information, networks, and communication technology company, Kadnetworks Limited has launched a Digital Economy Web (DEW) Project aimed at establishing an effective presence of Nigeria in the fast-growing world of e-commerce.

With DEW Project, Kadnetworks will be empowering one million Nigerian businesses and corporate organizations with an online presence by developing a well-crafted, dynamic and professional website at a zero cost.

This project will cover a wide range of products and services which include but not limited to: Web development, digital marketing, training, and consultancy services.

The company said on its website that it is an economic activity that results from billions of everyday online connections among people, businesses, devices, data, and processes.

According to the company that has Dominic Kadiri as its Chief Technical Officer, ‘’the backbone of the digital economy is hyper-connectivity which means growing interconnectedness of people, organizations, and machines that results from the Internet, mobile technology and the internet of things (IoT)

‘’Having a website and online presence strategy allows you to market your business online. There are lots of marketing strategies you can use to advertise and market your business. All online marketing strategies have been proven to be effective. Which ones you choose depends on the type of business you are in. Speak to us to see which are best for your business.’’

Without a doubt, it is imperative for every business to have a website. The DEW Project appears to be driven by the logic that the more professional one’s website is, the more advantages it can gain.

Kadiri said, ‘’we maintain a carrier-class network designed and built for the lowest latency, highest reliability, and maximum scalability. We have been profitable since day one and are one of the most experienced and rapidly growing IT companies you will find.

‘’We endeavor to provide our customers with the most comprehensive, feature-packed solutions with a registration fee of N5,000, and without extra charges. With this project, we packed the features in all of our business plans for free. There will never be any hidden charges.

‘’Our shared hosting nodes are built with enterprise hardware. All plans come with unlimited disk space and bandwidth, email accounts, our easy-to-use Cpanel, High level of web security and much more.

‘’Our cloudlinux based servers will never go down due to High CPU/Memory usage. The servers that we are using have Dual Quad-Core Xeon 32/16 GB of RAM and Enterprise SATA hard drives in a secure RAID configuration, supported by backup servers.’’