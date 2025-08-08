Menu
Search
Subscribe

ICPC Secures Conviction of Edo Civil Servant for Pocketing Double Salary

News
By: Cecilia Attah

Date:

ICPC Secures Conviction of Edo’s Civil Servant over Double Salary Fraud
Court

The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) has secured the conviction of a civil servant, Mr. Ewere Morgan Eseosa, for receiving double salaries in gross violation of anti-corruption laws.

Following a detailed investigation, the Commission uncovered that Mr. Eseosa had been simultaneously drawing salaries from two separate government entities: the University of Benin, where he was originally employed, and Ikpoba Okha Local Government Council, where he subsequently got another employment.

This act, which contravenes the Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Act 2000, resulted in the illegal accumulation of ₦1,328,255.47 (One Million, Three Hundred and Twenty-Eight Thousand, Two-Hundred and Fifty-Five Naira, Forty-Seven Kobo) in unearned payments.

Upon concluding its investigation, the ICPC, through its Prosecutor, Dennis Nnaemeka Okoro, charged Mr. Eseosa with two counts of obtaining by false pretense and cheating under Sections 419 and 421 of the Criminal Code Act 2004.

The case was filed before the Edo State High Court, sitting in Benin, under Charge No. B/CD/ICPC/2C/2024, following the necessary administrative approvals for prosecution.

One of the counts read: “That you, Mr. Ewere Morgan Eseosa (M), between September 2018 to February 2021 or thereabout in Benin City within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court, by false pretense and with intent to defraud, obtained employment at Ikpoba Okhia Local Government Council Edo State as a special assistant (Press Secretary) without disclosing that he was at a material time working at the University of Benin, as a Security Officer 11 (step 2 of CONTISS 07) on full time and mislead Ikpoba Okhia Local Government Council Edo State into giving him employment and thereby obtained double emolument September 2018 to February 2021”.

Subsequently, the defendant entered into a plea bargain agreement with the prosecution. Under this arrangement, the initial two-count charge was amended to one, to which the defendant pleaded guilty.

The agreement allowed him to avoid a custodial sentence under the condition that he fulfill specified terms.

In line with the plea deal, Mr. Eseosa was sentenced to one-year imprisonment or a fine of ₦150,000.00 (One Hundred and Fifty Thousand Naira Only).

The trial judge, Honourable Justice Williams Aziegbemhin, also ordered the convict to refund to the Federal Government of Nigeria through the ICPC Recovery Account, the sum of ₦1,328,255.47 (One Million, Three-Hundred and Twenty-Eight Thousand, Two-Hundred and Fifty Naira, and Forty-Seven Kobo), which was fraudulently received as salaries.

This conviction underscores ICPC’s unwavering commitment to promoting integrity in public service and ensuring accountability among public officials.

Previous article
Grenade Explosion Kills Three Children in Borno Community
Next article
10,800+ Sign Petition Urging Trump to Reject Pardon for Sean Diddy
Cecilia Attah
Cecilia Attah

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Latest News

More like this
Related

Expert Explains Why Helicopters Crash More Often as Fatal Accidents Rise Since 2024

Esther Salami Esther Salami -
Following the August 6, 2025 Ghana Air Force helicopter...

FG Commissions Clean Water Projects in Ogoni Communities

Muwaffaq Yahaya Adadu Muwaffaq Yahaya Adadu -
The Federal Government, through the Hydrocarbon Pollution Remediation Project...

13 Face Prosecution as Mining Marshals Shut Down Illegal Quarry in Abuja

Muwaffaq Yahaya Adadu Muwaffaq Yahaya Adadu -
The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps NSCDC has...

HR Professionals Are Not Organizational Bullies but Guardians of Workplace Decorum

Samuel Jekeli Samuel Jekeli -
In many workplaces today, the Human Resource (HR) unit...

Office Address

Block 4 Plot 1368, Vintage Hill Estate Guzape, Cadastral Zone A09

Most Popular

Latest News

Expert Explains Why Helicopters Crash More Often as Fatal Accidents Rise Since 2024

Technology 0
Following the August 6, 2025 Ghana Air Force helicopter...

FG Commissions Clean Water Projects in Ogoni Communities

Environment 0
The Federal Government, through the Hydrocarbon Pollution Remediation Project...

13 Face Prosecution as Mining Marshals Shut Down Illegal Quarry in Abuja

News 0
The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps NSCDC has...

Subscribe

© 2025 The News Chronicle. All Rights Reserved.

Subscribe to our newsletter for latest news and updates. You can disable anytime.