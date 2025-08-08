ICPC Secures Conviction of Edo Civil Servant for Pocketing Double Salary

The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) has secured the conviction of a civil servant, Mr. Ewere Morgan Eseosa, for receiving double salaries in gross violation of anti-corruption laws.

Following a detailed investigation, the Commission uncovered that Mr. Eseosa had been simultaneously drawing salaries from two separate government entities: the University of Benin, where he was originally employed, and Ikpoba Okha Local Government Council, where he subsequently got another employment.

This act, which contravenes the Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Act 2000, resulted in the illegal accumulation of ₦1,328,255.47 (One Million, Three Hundred and Twenty-Eight Thousand, Two-Hundred and Fifty-Five Naira, Forty-Seven Kobo) in unearned payments.

Upon concluding its investigation, the ICPC, through its Prosecutor, Dennis Nnaemeka Okoro, charged Mr. Eseosa with two counts of obtaining by false pretense and cheating under Sections 419 and 421 of the Criminal Code Act 2004.

The case was filed before the Edo State High Court, sitting in Benin, under Charge No. B/CD/ICPC/2C/2024, following the necessary administrative approvals for prosecution.

One of the counts read: “That you, Mr. Ewere Morgan Eseosa (M), between September 2018 to February 2021 or thereabout in Benin City within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court, by false pretense and with intent to defraud, obtained employment at Ikpoba Okhia Local Government Council Edo State as a special assistant (Press Secretary) without disclosing that he was at a material time working at the University of Benin, as a Security Officer 11 (step 2 of CONTISS 07) on full time and mislead Ikpoba Okhia Local Government Council Edo State into giving him employment and thereby obtained double emolument September 2018 to February 2021”.

Subsequently, the defendant entered into a plea bargain agreement with the prosecution. Under this arrangement, the initial two-count charge was amended to one, to which the defendant pleaded guilty.

The agreement allowed him to avoid a custodial sentence under the condition that he fulfill specified terms.

In line with the plea deal, Mr. Eseosa was sentenced to one-year imprisonment or a fine of ₦150,000.00 (One Hundred and Fifty Thousand Naira Only).

The trial judge, Honourable Justice Williams Aziegbemhin, also ordered the convict to refund to the Federal Government of Nigeria through the ICPC Recovery Account, the sum of ₦1,328,255.47 (One Million, Three-Hundred and Twenty-Eight Thousand, Two-Hundred and Fifty Naira, and Forty-Seven Kobo), which was fraudulently received as salaries.

This conviction underscores ICPC’s unwavering commitment to promoting integrity in public service and ensuring accountability among public officials.