10,800+ Sign Petition Urging Trump to Reject Pardon for Sean Diddy

A petition accessed by The News Chronicle on Change.org opposing a possible presidential pardon for music producer Sean “P. Diddy” Combs has gained 10,863 verified signatures as of Friday.

The petition, titled “Trump: Back Off Diddy’s Trial. No Pardon,” was started by Danielle Robertson shortly after both Donald Trump and Combs’ legal team publicly addressed the issue.

Combs, 55, was found guilty in July 2025 of two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution. He was acquitted of charges of sex trafficking and racketeering conspiracy. His sentencing is scheduled for October 3, 2025, and he faces up to 10 years in prison.

Rumors of a possible pardon emerged after Combs’ attorney Nicole Westmoreland told CNN that his legal team had “reached out” to President Trump regarding a potential pardon. The exact date of the outreach was not disclosed but occurred after Combs’ conviction.

In a Newsmax interview broadcast in late July, Trump said:

“Probably, hmm. You know, I was very friendly with him. I get along with him great. Seemed like a nice guy. I didn’t know him well. But when I ran for office, he was very hostile.”

Robertson’s petition argues that pardoning Combs would be a blow to survivors of abuse. On the petition page, she wrote:

“Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs stands accused of some of the most disturbing crimes imaginable. After years of silence, survivors are finally stepping into the light, telling their stories of abuse, assault, and unimaginable trauma. This moment is not about politics. It is about justice, long delayed but no longer denied.”

She directly addressed Trump, stating:

“Your recent comments implying you might consider pardoning Diddy are a gut punch to every survivor who has ever suffered in silence… Let the system run its course. Let survivors be heard. Let justice mean something this time.”

Several signers of the petition identified themselves as survivors. Becky from Brooklyn wrote:

“I was one of the girls abused and trafficked violently because of those creepy pricks. Drugged unconscious is still rape, sold as a hostage is trafficking. I still have vaginal and anal scarring as well as cervical cancer.”

Nigel from San Jose commented:

“How the hell could anyone even consider pardoning this? Justice for Combs’ victims, and among the last things abusers need are freedom from consequences and further empowerment.”

Another signer, Benin from New York, warned:

“When abusers are pardoned, it gives carte-blanche for more people to abuse… The result is that we would be destroying trust and basic human decency.”

The petition is addressed to the U.S. Department of Justice and the President of the United States. It calls for a public commitment from Trump that Combs will not be pardoned “now or ever.”

The Backstory

Sean Diddy is a music mogul and founder of Bad Boy Records, who built his reputation throughout the 1990s and early 2000s. However, serious accusations surfaced against him.

In November 2023, his former partner, Cassie Ventura, sued him for rape and sexual trafficking; the case settled swiftly, prompted further accusations from multiple individuals; including allegations of drug-fueled sex parties known as “freak-offs,” coercion, and physical abuse.

Federal investigations followed, with raids conducted in early 2024. During his trial, Ventura described enduring violent confrontations, physical assaults, and psychological control over a decade-long relationship. Prosecutors allege Combs used his influence and staff to orchestrate coercive events involving escorts, drugs, and recorded encounters as blackmail material. He denied all allegations.

A federal judge has denied Diddy’s most recent bail request, ruling that he must remain in custody until his sentencing.

The judge cited Combs’s conviction under the Mann Act, along with video evidence of past violence, as reasons the law presumes detention.

Sean Combs is scheduled for sentencing on October 3, 2025, on the two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution.

Prosecutors have indicated that Combs could face a prison sentence “substantially higher” than the initially expected four to five years, increasing concerns about flight risk.

Media reports, notably TMZ, suggest that Combs’s legal team has entered discussions with the White House about a potential presidential pardon.

President Trump has not ruled out a pardon, but his own remarks framed the matter as “more difficult” due to their strained relationship.