Grenade Explosion Kills Three Children in Borno Community

Tragedy struck on Thursday afternoon in Pulka, a town in Gwoza Local Government Area of State, when a grenade explosion killed three children.

The victims were identified as Fati Dahiru, Aisha Ibrahim, and Fati Yakubu. According to Buba Yaga, a member of the Civilian Joint Task Force (CJTF), the children were playing with a grenade believed to have been left behind by Boko Haram insurgents when it suddenly exploded around 2:20 p.m.

A team of security personnel, including the Police Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD-CBRN) unit, troops from Operation Hadin Kai, CJTF members, and local hunters, quickly arrived at the scene.

They cordoned off the area and conducted a thorough search but found no other explosive devices. The area was later declared safe.

The children were taken to the General Hospital in Gwoza, but doctors confirmed they had died from their injuries. Their bodies were handed over to their families for burial according to Islamic rites.

Security authorities have urged the public to report any suspicious objects to prevent similar incidents in the future.