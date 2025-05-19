China Plans Electric Vehicle Factories in Nigeria

China is set to partner with Nigeria to build electric vehicle factories as part of a broader plan to deepen cooperation in the solid minerals sector.

This was made known when the Chinese Ambassador to Nigeria, Yu Dunhai, visited the Minister of Solid Minerals Development, Dele Alake, in Abuja over the weekend.

During the meeting, the Chinese envoy noted the wealth of natural resources in Nigeria and said that China sees the country as an important partner.

He recalled the recent meeting between President Bola Tinubu and Chinese President Xi Jinping, where both leaders agreed to boost bilateral relations and explore new areas of economic cooperation.

According to him, many Chinese companies are already working in Nigeria’s mining industry, from exploration to processing, and the goal is to do even more.

Ambassador Dunhai said China is particularly interested in supporting Nigeria’s plan to diversify its economy through solid minerals development.

He explained that electric vehicle manufacturing fits into this goal, and China is ready to play a role by setting up factories in Nigeria.

He also stated that the Chinese government continues to advise its companies in Nigeria to obey local laws, operate responsibly, and maintain high safety and environmental standards.

He added that the Chinese authorities are against illegal mining and would work with Nigerian officials to deal with anyone involved.