BOTMA Reaffirms Commitment to Tricycle Number Regulation After Riders’ Protest in Maiduguri

The Borno State Traffic Management Agency (BOTMA) has restated its commitment to enforcing the standard size for tricycle body numbers across the state.

This follows a recent protest by some tricycle riders in Maiduguri, on Thursday.

Speaking at the BOTMA headquarters, the General Manager, Engr. Baba Shehu Tijjani, explained that the regulation is meant to enhance public safety and make it easier to identify tricycles, especially in cases of theft, phone snatching, or other crimes.

He stated that since BOTMA was established in 2020 by the Borno State Government, tricycle operators have been required to display a standardized body number, measuring 6 inches in length and 3 inches in width.

“The decision to strictly enforce the bold display of tricycle numbers is due to the rise in public complaints about crimes involving unidentified tricycles,” Engr. Tijjani said. “This rule isn’t meant to punish anyone it’s for the safety of everyone in Borno State.”

While acknowledging the recent protest by some tricycle riders, he urged them to use proper channels to express their concerns. “We advise all operators to communicate their grievances through the right authorities. Taking the law into their own hands is unacceptable. Anyone who refuses to comply with the regulation will face penalties,” he warned.

BOTMA emphasized that it remains open to dialogue and is ready to work with all stakeholders to improve traffic safety and organization in the state.