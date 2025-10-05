I, too, must get American in-laws, the efficacy of prayers and other matters (2)

Whoever tells you prayers don’t work does not know nothing! Kai, this speaking like a Yankee wannabe has pushed me off my regular lane. By the way, who has even observed that – because of this fixation with wanting to get an American-branded new wife and parents-in-law, which will lead to American kids, has made me write this using American spellings rather than the British ones I’ve been a stickler for?

But I should be done with America and face prayers, prayers that can do almost everything, including giving me my dream of an American family, from parents’ in-laws down to shiny-eyed kids who will hit the iPhone right from inception, because AI was there at their conception. Having an American wife, two kids and two in-laws, that’s five stars! Man, I wanna earn my epaulettes! And with prayers, I need not be a minister of the federal republic to get them.

Well, let’s talk about prayers. As a human being who believes in the existence of a supreme being, prayer is not only necessary but key to spiritual well-being, which invariably affects physical comportment. It also gives one focus, willpower, and the overriding desire to develop oneself and one’s surroundings for the betterment of community and nation.

As I mentioned in the last write-up, the weather put me down, and for weeks, I was really down to the extent that I couldn’t even go to my office. Breathing was a struggle, and the attacks were incessant; survival was the preoccupation.

Even sleeping became a nightmare, afraid to close the eyes, because one never slept for an hour at a stretch, waking up abruptly with attacks, gasping for breath. To avoid that, I devised a way to cheat by sleeping while kneeling by the bed with my head propped up on pillows. It abated the attacks but did not entirely stop them. My legs swelled, with the swelling crystallising at my feet. Movement was laborious and exhausting, necessitating the use of a wheelchair whenever a relatively short distance had to be covered.

At one point, I thought my feet would burst from the way they swelled. While the problem was caused by slower-than-usual blood flow back from the feet, the natural fear that came to mind was that other organs of the body might have been affected.

My daughter, Habiba, rushed in with her four children, meeting my adopted daughter, Fatima Monja, who was already at home with her three children. Everyone around me was worried. Then came the deluge of prayers. Prayers from you and many others. It was then that I realised the efficacy of prayer.

There was this Christian hymn I used to know. Some of it goes thus, “…Jesus started with prayer and ended with prayer. Prayer is the master key…”

In the Qur’an, verse 60 of Suratul Ghafir says, “Ud’uni astajib lakum”, meaning “Call upon Me; I will respond to you”. The verse encourages people to pray and supplicate to Allah, promising their prayers will be answered.

Something triggered that, of course. Governor Mai Mala Buni was not in the country but sent me a message telling me to go to the hospital, which I did. Then Adamu Maina Waziri, clearly alarmed when he heard of my condition, traversed the length of Abuja to come to my humble abode in the outskirts of the Federal Capital Territory to see how I was faring. Next came Tijjani Musa Tumsah (TMT), another of my respected seniors and, a day later, his younger brother, Kashim.

Their arrival was captured by well-wishers, who posted pictures and videos of the visit on social media. While prayers were offered by friends, family members, and others, the online awareness of the visits helped the prayers reach a crescendo.

From the day of the visits, I started sleeping on the bed without any attacks. Confidence started returning, and the swellings in the legs receded; walking and other physical activities became less laborious.

You see, there is a hormone called oxytocin. It is a hormone and neurotransmitter that plays a crucial role in childbirth, lactation, and social bonding. Produced in the hypothalamus and secreted by the pituitary gland, it is also called the “love hormone.” Released during sexual activity, childbirth, and breastfeeding, it influences feelings of trust, empathy, and attachment.

Yes, love does release oxytocin, and as we mentioned, it increases during romantic attachment, sex, and social activities like hugging and cuddling. These activities foster feelings of trust, closeness, and bonding. Oxytocin also helps strengthen relationships by promoting positive social behaviours and reducing stress and anxiety.

And so, oxytocin can affect a sick person by potentially reducing stress, anxiety, and pain sensitivity, while also modulating inflammation and immune responses, which can contribute to better resilience and recovery from trauma.

The concerns, visits, and well wishes, including “get well soon” messages and prayers, all contributed to the release of the much-needed oxytocin, which went a long way in getting one back on track to good health.

Prayers can always enhance mental health through stress reduction, improved mood, a strengthened sense of faith, and a deeper relationship with a higher power. They also have benefits such as increased gratitude, focus, and a more positive outlook on life. Prayer also helps individuals gain direction, avoid temptations, and find comfort and calm during difficult times. Strengthens the soul, gives flight to the spirit.

And because the soul never gets sick, nor dies, I overcame the challenge posed by the weather that hitherto gave me a sucker punch, threatening to asphyxiate me out of existence. Alhamdu lilLah.

Hassan Gimba is the Publisher and Editor-in-Chief of Neptune Prime.