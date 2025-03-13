I Supported Tinubu Because Muslims In The South West Were Being Politically Marginalised- El-Rufai

Former Governor of Kaduna State, Malam Nasiru El-Rufai, has revealed that the major reason behind his support for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, build up to the 2023 presidential election, stemmed from concerns over the political marginalization of Muslims in the South West.

In an interview with BBC Hausa service, El-Rufa’i said he had secured the consent of Muhammadu Buhari before exiting the APC for SDP.

Asked if he had any political godfather, El-Rufa’i said, “I have those I consult with in everything I do. I inform them of anything I intend to do, and when they demand that I keep off, I do. My first godfather is Muhammadu Buhari. For the rest, I will not mention them because if I do, they’ll be pressured.”

When asked if he had regretted supporting President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, El-Rufa’i said, “I haven’t regretted it, but I have been taken by surprise. But why I don’t regret supporting him is, some Yoruba leaders from the South West had visited Kaduna and informed me that the Muslims of their region were being politically marginalised. That was the first reason I supported Tinubu.

“The second reason is this: We agreed that the 2023 presidential seat would be zoned to the Southern part of the Nigeria for fairness, balance and justice in the country.”

“I left the APC with his full knowledge. I visited him on a Friday and informed him of my decision to leave the party, because I involve and consult with him on all my matters.” He added.

He recalled how, during his reign as governor, submitted the list of his commissioner-nominees to Buhari to screen them and see if there was anyone among them who once insulted him (Buhari).

“After going through the list, he nodded his approval and offered prayers. I consult with him in all I do,” he noted.

It would be recalled that the former Governor confirmed his defection to the Social Democratic Party (SDP) in a statement posted on his verified Facebook page on Monday, March 10.