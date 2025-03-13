CLOs Back Anambra’s Rejection of World Bank Loan, Applaud Soludo’s Prudent Resource Management

The Civil Liberties Organization (CLO) in Anambra State believes that the decision of the State Governor, Professor Chukwuma Soludo, not to take World Bank loans, despite their availability, is consistent with his plan to put the state back on the path of fiscal sustainability.

Recall that Governor Soludo had, at a recent interview on national television, maintained that he has yet to borrow a kobo and will only take a loan when he is sure of how it will return.

The governor, who threw insight on why Anambra opted out of the N438 billion distributed among 35 states last year, also said he would only take a loan that he can explain to the people where the loan is being applied and how it can better their lives.

The governor insisted that taking loans and giving handouts to a few is not more sustainable than providing basic services that can impact the masses.

Reacting to the governor’s position, the Chairman of the CLO in the state, Comrade Vincent Ezekwueme, said it is a clear indication that he has a conscience and can be fanatic when it comes to the interest and well-being of the state and its citizens.

The CLO boss acknowledged that some of the loans mortgage the future of the state and generations yet unborn. He said the group is humbled over the governor’s decision not to obtain the loan because of its unfavorable repayment conditions and to avert an unnecessary burden on the state.

Ezekwueme observed that the governor’s prudent and judicious use of and continued use of public funds for the public good remains a leadership model.

“We equally commend him for the unprecedented laudable projects he has executed and is still executing without borrowing money from financial institutions.

“Worthy of commendation is his relentless efforts to restore security, road constructions and rehabilitations, the Homeland security law and efforts to restore moral rectitude and values in the state,” the group said.

Ezekwueme said the CLO remains committed to promoting good governance in the state under the state government by mobilizing citizens to continue to play their roles in achieving the state’s growth and development.