Governor Soludo Urges Church to Lead Moral Revival, Pledges Support for Evangelism in Anambra

Governor Chukwuma Soludo of Anambra State harped on Wednesday night on the need for the Church to return to its assigned duty of entrenching moral rectitude in society and standing in firm opposition against any form of evil.

Soludo made the call at Alex Ekwueme Square in Awka, where he attended a crusade of the Dunamis International Gospel Centre.

The event drew thousands of worshippers seeking divine intervention and witnessed healing and deliverance.

At the event, the governor commended the Dunamis International Gospel Centre for conducting what he described as quintessential evangelism without obstructing public movement or causing inconvenience to road users.

Impressed by the orderliness of the event, Governor Soludo announced that the church’s fees for using the venue would be refunded.

He also welcomed the church, led by Pastor Paul Enenche, to return and use the Square for future programmes.

The governor revealed that in the coming months, Ekwueme Square and its environs will undergo a major facelift with enhanced lighting and beautification, in line with Anambra’s slogan, “The Light of the Nation.”

Soludo further urged the church to intensify prayers for the spiritual cleansing of the state and support the government’s efforts in rebuilding the moral values of the youths, whom he said he has already empowered with skills and entrepreneurship opportunities.

“Our people are known for hard work and innovation, not for kidnapping, internet fraud, drug trafficking, and other criminal activities. We must collectively redirect the minds of our youths towards productivity and positive impact,” the governor stated.

He commended Pastor Enenche for preaching messages that promote righteousness and godly living, which he said would help reshape the minds of young people and contribute to building a safer and more prosperous Anambra State.

Religious leaders and the Christian community have widely applauded Governor Soludo’s gesture as a step toward fostering government-church collaboration for societal transformation.

Earlier in his sermon before the governor’s remarks, Dr. Paul Enenche, Senior Pastor of Dunamis International Gospel Centre, delivered a powerful message on “Serving the God of the Blessing.”

Pastor Enenche referenced key biblical moments where God spoke about blessings, particularly to Adam and Noah, emphasizing that God’s plan has always been to bless His people. Still, obedience and service to Him are the pathways to receiving these blessings.

“From the beginning, God declared His blessing upon Adam in Genesis 1:28, saying, ‘Be fruitful, multiply, replenish the earth, and subdue it.’ Even after the flood, God renewed this blessing with Noah in Genesis 9:1. This shows that God is committed to blessing those who walk with Him,” Enenche explained.

He encouraged the congregation to remain steadfast in faith and dedicate their lives to God, assuring them that divine blessings are activated through a life of service and righteousness.