I Have Concrete Evidence, Stay Out Of My Allegations Against Your Husband- Sen. Natasha Warns Akpabio’s Wife

Senator representing Kogi Central, Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, has cautioned wife of the Senate President, Mrs. Unoma Akpabio, not to meddle in the ongoing sexual harassment and intimidation allegations she leveled against theSenatePresident.

Recall that in an interview with AriseNews Tv on Friday, February 28, Senator Natasha made some grave allegations against Akpabio.

The lawmaker alleged that Akpabio has consistently maligned her because she refused to give into his s#xual advances.

In her reaction, Mrs. Akpabio who has since filed a lawsuit against Senator Natasha, held a press conference in Abuja, dismissing the allegations as baseless, stating that her husband is disciplined and responsible.

Meanwhile, in a swift reaction to the lawsuit via a letter dated March 1, 2025, addressed to Mrs. Akpabio through her lawyer, Victor Giwa, Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan urged Mrs Akpabio to stay out of the matter.

The letter, entitled ‘Stay Away from Sen. Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan’s Sexual Harassment and Intimidation Allegation Against Sen. President Godswill Akpabio; To Safeguard Your Sanity and That of Your Family,’ emphasised that the allegations are against the Senate President and that he should be left to defend himself.

The letter in part reads “Our Client is not desirous of calling you out into the unfortunate saga concerning her allegations against the Senate President, and wishes that you restrain yourself from delving into the obscene circumstances. While she has tolerated all the harassment from the Senate President, she was constrained to reveal the unfortunate torture and victimization which she has been going through in the red chambers under the hand of the Senate President.”

The Senator further maintained that she had concrete evidence to substantiate her claims and urged Mrs. Akpabio to allow her husband to address the allegations independently.

The letter continued; “Our client has concrete evidence to substantiate her allegations. We will suggest that you leave the defense of the allegations for the Senate President to maintain your sanity and that of your family”.