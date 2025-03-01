Healthcare, Business & AI: Nigeria’s Diagnostics Revolution Must Start Now

Globally, the healthcare AI market is exploding, projected to hit a staggering $102.7 billion by 2028, according to Fortune Business Insights. Medical diagnostics alone is expected to take a big bite out of that, with AI-driven tools transforming how diseases are detected and treated. Now, pause and think—how much of this booming future does Nigeria realistically want to capture? Will we sit back and keep importing expensive diagnostic services or will we build homegrown AI-powered systems that work for us?

Nigeria’s healthcare story didn’t begin with fancy machines or AI-powered labs. It started from the basics—herbal remedies, spiritual healers, and community-based care. Diagnosis was more guesswork than science, relying heavily on symptoms described by patients.

Fast forward to colonial times, and Western medicine started seeping in. Missionary hospitals introduced structured healthcare delivery, and over time, public health services took shape. Diagnostic laboratories eventually became a thing, both in public hospitals and private practices. Today, you can find diagnostic labs in every major city and even in some rural areas. That’s progress, but let’s be honest — we are still very far from global best practices.

In 2025, if your diagnostic process still relies solely on human interpretation without any AI assistance, then your process is already outdated. In leading countries, AI is no longer some futuristic dream — it’s real, present, and working right now inside hospitals and labs. Nigeria needs to wake up and catch this train before it leaves us behind.

In Imaging and Radiology, tools like Google’s DeepMind, PathAI, and Arterys are analyzing X-rays, CT scans, and MRIs faster and more accurately than human radiologists. These systems detect cancers, fractures, and other abnormalities with precision that leaves even the best radiologists wide-eyed.

In Predictive Diagnostics, AI now predicts diseases before symptoms even show up. By combining genetic data, lifestyle habits, and lab results, AI can flag individuals at risk for diabetes, heart disease, or even certain cancers — giving doctors a rare chance to intervene early.

In Histopathology, AI tools are analyzing tissue and blood samples to detect cell abnormalities. What used to take hours of manual labor can now be done in minutes, with higher accuracy.

And then there’s Point-of-Care AI Diagnostics — a true game-changer for Nigeria. Picture this: a handheld AI-powered device that can run advanced tests right beside a patient’s hospital bed or even in a remote village where there’s no lab in sight. That’s the future already unfolding globally!

Now, let me paint a picture of what is coming, whether Nigeria prepares or not:

There will be fully automated diagnostic labs – AI will run entire lab processes from sample collection to result interpretation, drastically reducing errors and wait times.

AI will become every doctor’s assistant – Every hospital will have AI tools for diagnosis, patient monitoring, and treatment planning.

We will have mobile-first diagnostics – Patients will have AI-powered diagnostic apps on their phones, reducing the need for physical lab visits, especially for chronic disease management.

There will be AI-powered precision medicine – Treatments will become personalized, i.e. AI will match therapies to each patient’s genetic and biological profile, reducing adverse reactions and improving outcomes.

According to PwC, AI could contribute $15.7 trillion to the global economy by 2030, with healthcare being one of the biggest beneficiaries. This is not just a medical trend — it’s a massive business wave, and Nigeria must either ride it or get swept aside.

So where does this leave Nigeria?

Let’s talk hard truth: Nigeria’s healthcare infrastructure isn’t ready for this AI explosion. Our diagnostic centers still suffer from erratic power supply, poor internet connectivity, and outdated equipment. Add to that, our medical professionals are under-trained in AI usage, meaning even if you dropped advanced AI tools into their laps today, many wouldn’t know how to use them effectively.

But here’s the flip side — this is also a massive opportunity for Nigeria to leapfrog decades of slow progress. Instead of building step-by-step, we can jump straight into AI-powered diagnostics if we move smartly. If we sit back, we risk being left behind, importing expensive diagnostic services from abroad, and widening the already dangerous health gap in our country. To fully harness the potential of AI in medical diagnostics, three urgent steps must be taken.

The government and private sector must invest in modern healthcare infrastructure, including internet connectivity, electricity, and modern data management systems, which are prerequisites for AI adoption.

We must prioritize training healthcare professionals to work with AI technologies. AI is not coming to replace lab scientists, radiologists, or doctors – it’s coming to assist them. Therefore, they must be AI-literate. For that to work, our healthcare curricula in medical schools must be upgraded to now include AI literacy, data science, and digital health courses.

AI relies heavily on data, and managing patient data comes with privacy concerns, and so the government must establish clear data protection laws and ethical guidelines for AI use in healthcare.

As an innovative-business educator, I love to always look out for the business aspect of every field, because that is where the money lies, and surely, the sustainability of that field. The big question becomes, how can we generate revenue from AI advancements in Medical Diagnostics? As an AI enthusiast, I always say this — every new innovation isn’t just about technology; it’s about business opportunities. AI in diagnostics isn’t just a health solution — it’s a goldmine for entrepreneurs, investors, and forward-thinking professionals. Here’s how to make money while solving healthcare problems:

Build AI Diagnostic Startups: You don’t have to be a lab scientist to own a diagnostic business. Partner with AI developers and experienced lab scientists. Set up AI-powered diagnostic centers that offer faster, cheaper, and more accurate tests for malaria, maternal health, or chronic diseases.

Create AI Health-Tech Devices for Nigeria: We need tools trained specifically on Nigerian data for our climate, diseases, and genetic makeup. Health-tech entrepreneurs, this is your lane.

Train the Workforce: Open training academies that teach lab scientists, radiologists, and even hospital administrators how to work with AI tools. AI literacy is the new must-have skill.

Drive International Health-Tech Investment: Investors, Nigeria’s health-tech space is ripe for funding — AI-driven solutions can tap not just into Nigeria’s population but the entire West African market.

Let me say this loud and clear — AI is not optional anymore. AI will touch every field and every career, whether you like it or not. Healthcare, education, media, manufacturing — none will be spared. The only question is whether you’ll ride the AI wave to the future or cling to outdated systems and sink.

For Nigerian healthcare, AI in diagnostics isn’t just a tech upgrade; it’s a lifesaving necessity. It’s how we’ll cut diagnostic errors, shorten diagnosis times, and make healthcare affordable for millions. And for Nigerian entrepreneurs? It’s how you’ll build the next generation of health-tech businesses that create jobs, attract investment, and make real money.

This revolution must start now — or we’ll pay for our delay with both our purses and our lives.

Ejinkeonye-Christian, a certified life coach, and business educator, is the CEO of Phebeon Consulting and Media Solutions Ltd, Nsukka, Enugu State, Nigeria [+234 (0)-708-048-0510; ceo@phebeon.com.ng]