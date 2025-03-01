Sunday Synopsis: Controlling the Tongue!

Eighth Sunday of the Year C – 1 March 2025.

Reading: Sir. 27:4-7; Responsorial Psalm 92:1-2.12-13.14-15(R.1a); 1 Cor. 15:54-58 & Gospel Luke 6:39-45.

The first reading discloses that speech tests a man’s integrity – It urges us to guard against praising people before they speak. In the second reading, St. Paul argues that death is swallowed up in victory as perishability takes on imperishability. The gospel recounts Jesus’ teaching on the relationship between the heart and the mouth. Mindful of Jesus’ caution against hypocrisy in which he stresses that a blind man cannot lead another blind man, today’s liturgy challenges us to seek personal purity from the inside before we can reform others through our speech and action.

Introduction

Friends in Christ, our liturgy today cautions against the wrong use of the tongue. The scripture says, “Out of the abundance of the mouth the heart flows” (Cf. Matthew 12:34; Proverbs 4:23; Proverbs 10:11; Psalm 14:1). This means that the tongue does not act on its own. It is propelled by something from the inside. Indeed, it is from the inner recesses of the heart that the mouth flows. This is why the bible insists: “Whoever would love life and see good days must keep their tongue from evil and their lips from deceitful speech” (1 Peter 3:10).

Background & Summary of the Readings

The first reading (Sir. 27:4-7) relates that “a man’s words betray what he feels.” Ben Sirach empathically states that “the defects of a man appear in his speech.” He also warns against praising people before they speak since speech tests a man’s character and integrity.

In the second reading (1 Cor. 15:54-58), St. Paul argues that Death is swallowed up in victory because a time would come when perishability would put on imperishability and mortality, immortality. He maintains that we should thank God for the victory through Jesus Christ. He urges the faithful to work for the Lord and never give up, stressing that their labour shall never be in vain.

The gospel (Luke 6:39-45) recounts Jesus’ teaching about the close relationship between the heart and the mouth. In his catechesis, Jesus insists that the mouth merely says what is stored in the heart. He compares the scenario with a tree, noting that a rotten tree cannot produce good fruits; likewise, a good tree cannot produce bad fruits, indicating that a good person is known through his or her speech. He also cautioned against hypocrisy stressing that a blind man cannot lead another blind man.

Biblical Examples and Implications of Foul Speech

Ananias and Sapphira: Ananias and Sapphira lied. They decided to hoard some parts of the money that accrued from the sale of their land and declared a little before the apostles. The long and short of the story is that they were struck dead (Cf. Acts 5:1-11). Apostle Peter: When Jesus told his disciples about his impending death, Peter took him aside and began to rebuke him. “Never, Lord!” he said: “This shall never happen to you!” (Cf. Matt 16:22). Jesus rebuked him for the seeming hate speech because he was thinking in the flesh. He was a stumbling block to Jesus’ going to Jerusalem to face his passion.

Have you ever considered how many people have lost their lives because of gossip? Do you realize that some people have lost their jobs because of backbiting and gossip? Has it occurred to you that some people are at the highest echelon of power today because they blackmailed others? Do you know that an estimated number of 5 million people were killed in the Rwanda genocide in 2003 because of hate speech on Radio Television Libre des Mille Collines (RTLM) radio station?

Do you know many married people today are divorced because of lies and wrong advice? How about family feuds that have decimated clans and villages because of the foul speech of a few people? How about those who engage in false media propaganda to smear others, promote hate speech, and “fill the airwaves with immoral language?”

Pastoral Lessons

Guard Your Utterances: Ben Sirach’s message that “a man’s words betray what he feels” and “the defects of a man appear in his speech” challenge all especially religious, traditional, and political leaders to avoid unguarded speeches which are capable of further dividing people based on religious, ethnic and political fault lines. Avoid Praise-singing/Flattery: In a society where praise-singing and flattery of eloquent leaders seem fashionable, members of the laity are urged to be cautious about praising people before they speak mindful of the fact that speech is the test of a person’s character and integrity. 3. Remember the Last Day: St. Paul’s thesis that perishability would put on imperishability and mortality, immortality reminds us that someday we will give an account of our lives before the creator. 4. Seek the Holy Spirit: We are charged to allow the Holy Spirit to control our tongue to be true children of our Father in heaven mindful that personal purity from the inside engenders good speech and action. Bear Good Fruits: Jesus’ teaching that just as a good tree cannot produce bad fruits urges us to prepare adequately for Lent by being intentional about bearing good fruits.

Summary Lines

The first reading discloses that since speech is the test of a man’s integrity, we must guard against praising people before they speak. In the second reading, St. Paul argues that death is swallowed up in victory as perishability would take on imperishability. He urges the faithful never to give up as their labour shall not be in vain. The gospel recounts Jesus’ teaching about the relationship between the heart and the mouth. It insists that the mouth merely says what is stored in the heart.

Conclusion

Jesus calls us to avoid hypocrisy. He challenges us to seek inner renewal through pure speech. In that way, we would be able to walk the talk. The scripture urges us to embrace the Holy Spirit which has the power to control our thoughts and actions. Based on the dictum: “Do not put your mouth into motion before your brain into gear,” we are charged to guard our utterances and measure them on biblical principles. Have a fruitful Lenten Season!

NB: As we start Lent on Ash Wednesday 5 March 2025, I urge you to kindly pray for our country Nigeria that God may lead her on the path of peace, prosperity, and progress!