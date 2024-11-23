Renowned social commentator Ossai Ovie Success has expressed disappointment over Davido’s recent advice warning people against relocating from America to Nigeria.
Success strongly disagreed with the singer’s sentiments, emphasizing that Nigeria remains one of the best places to live despite its economic challenges.
Success argued that every country faces unique challenges, and America is no exception. He pointed out that the United States has faced significant challenges throughout its history and continues to do so today. Therefore, it’s unfair to single out Nigeria as a country to avoid.
As a public figure, Success believes Davido has a responsibility to promote positivity and patriotism. Instead of discouraging people from moving back to Nigeria, he should be encouraging them to return and contribute to the country’s growth and development.
Nigeria has a rich cultural heritage, vibrant cities, and stunning natural landscapes, offering a unique sense of community and freedom. Success emphasized that those who have traveled abroad often miss the warmth and connection of their homeland, and Nigeria is no exception.
Rather than warning people away from Nigeria, Success believes Davido should promote the country’s many positive attributes and encourage people to return and be a part of its growth and development.
Success urged Davido to reconsider his stance and use his platform to promote positivity and patriotism about Nigeria.
Ossai Slams Davido Over Negative Comments About Nigeria
