I Can’t Sleep Because I’m Always in Pain- Jumoke George Reveals

Nollywood veteran actress Jomoke George has opened up about her ordeal and it seems to be a lot.

The actress who is known for her vibrancy and steller acts looks like a shadow of herself.

In an interview with Biola Bayo, the actress revealed that she is currently homeless and this has been her situation for the last six years.

She added that she is currently living in a church and survives only on the kindness of others and the church congregation.

In her words: “Please I need help. I’m tired, and I can’t bear it any longer. Visibly shaken and in tears.

I have been homeless for 6 years, and currently living in the church. Most times it’s the mummy in the church that feeds me. I have nothing to call my own.

As if that is not all she also added that she is currently living with a deteriorating health condition and she is unable to sleep for most nights because she is in pain.

Additionally she said she has undergone different tests in the past to ascertain what was wrong with her health. She revealed that is in need of ₦400,000 to undergo a heart and brain surgery.

She is calling on well meaning Nigerians to come to her aid.