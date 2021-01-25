I am not a virgin, what I do with my body shouldn’t be your generational problem – Nollywood Actress, Nkechi

Nollywood star, Nkechi Blessing Sunday has decried people who troll her on social media.

According to legit.ng, the actress, in a post on Instagram, said people should learn to mind their business rather than concern themselves with what she does with her body.

She wrote:

“Some low life frustrated idiots on the gram are always quick to open their gutter mouth and call a woman Bitch, prostitute, you F**k this,f**k that!!! And I am supposed to cry my eyes out? Or feel bad?

“When I do not remember telling you or anyone else I was a virgin that hasn’t had sex before? Ya all must be moving mad…it’s high time all this frustrated internet troll get a better Line…Pathetic set of losers!!!

“What a 32-year-old woman chooses to do with her body shouldn’t be your generational problem..Mind the business that pays you PERIODTTTT!!!”