Uzodinma Opens Fire on Okorocha as their Cold War Worsens

The cold war between former Imo State Governor, Rochas Okorocha, and his successor, Hope Uzodimma, is taking a turn for the worse. The two fighting All Progressives Congress (APC) leaders do not appear to be in a hurry for reconciliation.

In a seeming desperate bid to justify an alleged low performance of the Uzodinma administration, the incumbent governor’s Special Assistant on Print Media (local), Modestus Nwankpa, dropped some missiles on Okorocha now a senator.

According to him, “in eight years, Okorocha wasted Imo money to build city gates that ended up a mirage. He celebrated his birthday in over 10 different states. He converted Imo lands and property to himself. What a bracing show of wickedness and executive rascality?…”

Returning the salvo, the ex-governor cautioned Uzodimma, to desist from flimsy excuses to justify his abysmal low performance in office one year after the Supreme Court ousted Emeka Ihedioha, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governor who took over from Okorocha in 2019.

Okorocha’s Special Adviser on Media, Sam Onwuemeodo, in a statement says the incumbent governor took over from the PDP governor, Ihedioha, on a clean slate, after the apex court’s judgment, and wonders why his case is different.

According to the Okorocha media handler, media reports coming to them following events that marked Governor Uzodinma’s one year in office tend to show a broad dissatisfaction of Imo people with the current administration.

Apparently not eager to accept the thumb down on his principal by some well-meaning people of Imo, Nwankpa said the governor has been busy correcting anomalies meted to the state by Rochas Okorocha…

“The truth is that, if after one year, the governor’s handlers still brandish Okorocha’s name as their only defence for the government’s failure or ineptitude, then, something fundamental is obviously wrong with the administration.

“Hope Uzodinma and his media apostles should stop the blame game, which should have been over after the celebration of his 100 days in office. But, it has continued, even after one year, indicating that there is no light at the end of the tunnel.”

Okorocha is insisting that the governor and his foot soldiers should go back to the drawing board. ‘’They should tell themselves the home truth and face realities on ground…”, he said.