September 25, 2025 - 3:31 PM

9-Month Marriage Crashes as Wife Seeks Divorce

Community
— By: Merit Ugolo



After just nine months of marriage, a woman, Kafilat Adegbenro, has approached an Area Court in Ilorin seeking the dissolution of her union with her husband, Saheed, citing lack of affection as the reason.

The News Chronicle gathered that Kafilat, who brought the case before the court on Thursday, declared that she had lost interest in the relationship and wanted it terminated.

“I got married in December 2024 and he paid N5,000 as dowry in the presence of my parents and my in-laws.

“I later discovered that he is not a loving man and does not show any affection towards me,” she told the court.

Ruling on the matter, the presiding judge, Mr. Toyin Aluko, directed that the respondent, Saheed, be given the opportunity to present his side.

Aluko further ordered the court clerk to issue hearing notices to Saheed.

The case was thereafter adjourned to November 26 for defence.

Tinubu Orders NSA to Broker Oil Production Return in Ogoniland
Hunger: 55-Year-Old Man Accused of Stealing Vegetable Oil 
Merit Ugolo
Merit Ugolo
