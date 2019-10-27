How your brain reacts when you are dieting

What if we ask you, what’s the most complicated thing on the surface of the earth, many of you would say, it’s the human race, which is true but what is even more complicated or in simple words what makes one so complicated is the “Brain”.

Yes, the human brain is no less than master governing a life of an individual like a puppet and is certainly the most complex thing, which changes every second and every minute. Right from complex thoughts to ever changing perceptions, beliefs, needs and wants. Undeniably, understanding every action and reaction of the brain has also been a matter of concern for experts since ages!

Much like our changing mindset, there’s another thing that most of us procrastinate, despite knowing, how essential it is for our survival, which is staying fit and healthy as it happens to be the last thing on our bucket list. Well, we are in no mood to spoil your spirit to go for a healthy lifestyle rather we thought of sharing, how our mind reacts when we plan to switch to a healthy lifestyle and a healthy diet!

Ironically, our brain starts struggling with the idea of dieting right from the day, we chalk out a healthy diet plan and refrain from the foods we love to indulge in! Especially, junk foods and sweet delights, something which our we all hate to leave while pushing ourselves on the fitness track. Well, as they say no pain, no gain!

Despite all the motivation and desire to stay in shape, the natural urge of your body can make you indulge in foods you love, which further leads to endless cheat meals. Unfortunately, no amount of motivation can make you eliminate the desire to indulge in guilty pleasures of food.

However, as a beginner setting up realistic goals can actually help in controlling the desire to relish foods, you must be avoiding! Embark your journey by fixing an ideal weight goal within a period of time, which is easily achievable as well as sustainable. This helps your mind in adapting to the change in eating patterns and also helps in curbing hunger pangs.

According to the fitness experts, another sustainable way of taming your brain to stay on the right track is by not refraining from your favourite foods completely. Many people begin their diet by being too rigid about leaving the foods they love. Eating foods that you relish, releases dopamine, which is essential for a healthy body as it helps in keeping the neurons present in the brain active. Thus, make you feel happy, makes you stress free and induces sleep.

On the other hand, the amount of dopamine released after indulging in diet foods are comparatively less as compared to the amount of happy hormones released after eating junk food. Hence, experts suggest that there must be a gradual process of refraining from junk foods and little amount will not make you unhealthy. Rather, it is a wise thing to manage calories on a daily basis along with eating controlled portions coupled with exercises.

In a nutshell, it can be concluded that setting up unrealistic expectations about eating and going for crash diets can often influence your brain to give up on your fitness plans. Hence, going for a healthy diet along with some workout can help you stay on the fitness track.